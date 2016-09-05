Broncos round out practice squad with Kalif Raymond

Raymond was previously signed as a college free agent in May out of Holy Cross, but the Broncos had waived him when they were required by the league to cut their active roster to 53 players.

He was utilized largely as a return specialist, but also saw time at receiver. He had stronger results on kick return, averaging 23.9 yards with his best return coming on a 41-yarder in the preseason finale. His punt returns saw more mixed results, averaging five yards per return. As a receiver, Raymond totaled two receptions for five yards.