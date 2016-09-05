Denver Broncos | News

Broncos round out practice squad with Kalif Raymond

Sep 05, 2016 at 06:00 AM

**

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —** To complete their practice squad roster, the Broncos filled their last available spot by signing rookie wide receiver Kalif Raymond.

160905_raymond_CP.jpg

Raymond was previously signed as a college free agent in May out of Holy Cross, but the Broncos had waived him when they were required by the league to cut their active roster to 53 players.

He was utilized largely as a return specialist, but also saw time at receiver. He had stronger results on kick return, averaging 23.9 yards with his best return coming on a 41-yarder in the preseason finale. His punt returns saw more mixed results, averaging five yards per return. As a receiver, Raymond totaled two receptions for five yards.

Related Content

news

Demaryius Thomas to be posthumously inducted into Colorado Sports Hall of Fame as part of Class of 2023

Thomas, who is being inducted posthumously, finished his career in Denver as one of the best receivers in franchise history.

news

Broncos sign LS Mitchell Fraboni, WR Trinity Benson to practice squad

Fraboni, a former long snapper and defensive lineman for Arizona State from 2014-17, previously competed with the Houston Texans during training camp in 2021.

news

Standing Tall: How Courtland Sutton grew his game

Just as he did as a kid, Sutton is playing as big as he is — and perhaps even bigger.

news

Injury Report: Garett Bolles, Ronald Darby to miss rest of 2022 season after suffering injuries in loss to Colts

The team is still working through its options before deciding on who will replace Bolles as the new starter at left tackle, Hackett said.

news

Mile High Morning: A look at the Broncos' recent success vs. the Colts

If the Broncos can get a win on Thursday, they can further push the series in their favor in recent memory and continue an impressive run against the Colts in Denver.

news

Under the Headset: An interview with Outside Linebackers Coach Bert Watts

"He's been a guy that we've been so excited to see him just let it loose," Watts said of Bradley Chubb.

news

'Greatness going against each other': Matchup between Pat Surtain II and Davante Adams highly anticipated, even inside Broncos' locker room

When Pat Surtain II and Raiders wideout Davante Adams face off on Sunday, the matchup may produce some of the most exciting one-on-one battles of the year.

news

'I think we're the best in the league': Broncos defense makes a statement in win over 49ers

"I feel like we're just getting our swagger back," Bradley Chubb said.

news

Broncos elevate DE Jonathan Harris and WR Kendall Hinton for Week 3 game vs. 49ers

The two players will be able to provide more depth at positions that have recently been impacted by injuries.

news

Under the Headset: An interview with Tight Ends Coach Jake Moreland

"I think everybody in the room can stretch, they can run, they have good catching ability," Moreland said.

news

11 former Broncos among 129 Modern-Era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

The list includes three Ring of Famers in Rod Smith, Tom Nalen and Jason Elam.

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Pat Surtain II 'day to day' after suffering injuries vs. Texans

The Broncos received "good news" on the two players' statuses, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

Advertising