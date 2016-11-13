Broncos reverse troubling trends before bye week

So he and the offense went out and put previous performances well behind them. On their first possession, they conducted an 85-yard touchdown drive capped by Jordan Taylor's acrobatic catch on the right edge of the end zone. Denver converted three third downs, got five first downs, held the ball for 7:15 and got the early lead.

These were the main things the offense struggled with against Oakland but fixed against New Orleans. From Week 9 to Week 10, Denver more than doubled its time of possession (18:32 to 39:22), first downs that weren't from penalties (10 to 23) and third-down conversion rate (27 percent to 58 percent).

"We got off to a good start as a team," Head Coach Gary Kubiak said. "That's been a problem. Got off to a good start as a team, got ahead. The turnover right before the half hurt, but it boils down to third downs. I think we were 11 … for 19, so that gives you plays. We didn't run the ball good, but we ran the ball. It gives you a chance to run the ball."

Though the Broncos averaged just 2.8 yards per carry, they ran it early and often. On first-down rushing attempts, the Broncos fared better with about 3.43 yards per carry, which helped the offense avoid long third downs.