Denver Broncos | News

Broncos release initial 2020 depth chart: Jerry Jeudy, Lloyd Cushenberry III listed as starters

Sep 07, 2020 at 02:48 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

200907_Jeudy_depth

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A pair of Broncos rookies are listed as starters ahead of Week 1.

The Broncos released their initial depth chart on Monday, and first-round pick Jerry Jeudy and third-round pick Lloyd Cushenberry III are listed with the starting offense.

Jeudy, who is listed as a co-starter with Tim Patrick at the wide receiving spot opposite Courtland Sutton, worked extensively with the first-team offense for most of training camp, while Cushenberry earned the starting job after competing with Austin Schlottmann and Patrick Morris for the position.

Cushenberry is expected to be just the second rookie to start at center in Week 1 for the Broncos since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Former third-round pick J.D. Walton started 16 games for Denver as a rookie in 2010.

Jeudy could be the first Broncos rookie receiver to start in Week 1 since Eddie Royal in 2008. If the Broncos open the game in a three-receiver set, Sutton, Jeudy and Patrick would likely all earn the start.

Alongside Cushenberry, the team's offensive line looks largely as expected, as Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Graham Glasgow and Elijah Wilkinson are all listed as starters. Schlottmann is listed as the team's backup center and left guard, while rookie Netane Muti is noted as the team's reserve right guard. Calvin Anderson will back up Bolles, while veteran Demar Dotson is listed behind Wilkinson.

DaeSean Hamilton is listed as a second-string wide receiver behind Sutton, while KJ Hamler, Tyrie Cleveland and Diontae Spencer round out the position group.

At running back, Melvin Gordon III and Phillip Lindsay are listed as co-starters. During training camp, Head Coach Vic Fangio hinted at the decision.

"I anticipate them both playing enough to where we really don't have to designate a starter," Fangio said.

The Broncos did designate a starter at inside linebacker following the team's decision to release Todd Davis on Friday. Third-year player Josey Jewell will fill his spot, while recent signings Mark Barron and Austin Calitro are listed as the backups for Jewell and Alexander Johnson, respectively.

Denver's starting units otherwise lacked surprises, save for Andrew Beck being listed as the team's fullback and not among the team's tight ends. Noah Fant is the team's first-string tight end, followed by Nick Vannett, Jake Butt and Albert Okwuegbunam.

For the second consecutive season, Diontae Spencer will serve as the team's kick and punt returner. Tyrie Cleveland is listed as the team's backup kick returner, while Bryce Callahan was named the Broncos' backup punt returner.

The Broncos' third cornerback job appears to be down to Davontae Harris and Michael Ojemudia, who are listed as the backups to A.J. Bouye andCallahan, respectively. Duke Dawson Jr. and Essang Bassey round out the group. Dawson is also listed as the team's backup strong safety behind Kareem Jackson. Trey Marshall was tabbed as Justin Simmons' backup.

The rest of Denver's defensive starters are as expected, as DE Shelby Harris, NT Mike Purcell, DE Jurrell Casey, OLB Von Miller, OLB Bradley Chubb are all listed with the first-team defense.

Perhaps the most encouraging sign of the offseason is that there has been no question about who would be listed as the team's starting quarterback. After a 4-1 finish to 2019, Drew Lock is the team's clear starter and will lead the Broncos against the Titans on Sept. 14.

Related Content

news

A Super Season | Part III: How the Broncos earned a Super Bowl XXXII berth via The Revenge Tour

We're spending the week at DenverBroncos.com reliving the season-long run to Super Bowl XXXII.

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson listed as questionable for Broncos' matchup with Jets

"He's a grinder," HC Nathaniel Hackett said of Wilson. "He works hard, he's tough. That's who he is. He fights through everything."

news

Mile High Morning: Next Gen Stats ranks Pat Surtain II the league's No. 3 shutdown cornerback

"The second-year cornerback out of Alabama has made waves this season, leading a stout Broncos defense that has kept the team competitive," Next Gen Stats wrote.

news

'We know we have to win now': HC Nathaniel Hackett has seen second-year coaches turn tide, but knows Broncos must find immediate success

Plus, hear from Hackett and Justin Outten on how they're preparing for a pair of possibilities at the quarterback position.

news

A Super Season | Part II: Broncos kept faith in Super Bowl potential despite wild-card status

We're spending the week at DenverBroncos.com reliving the season-long run to Super Bowl XXXII.

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson remains limited participant, looked 'very good' throwing the football

Guard/center Quinn Meinerz (foot), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle) and inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) all improved to limited participants.

news

Denver Broncos Foundation 50/50 Raffle to benefit American Cancer Society during Sunday's game against the New York Jets

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, while the other fifty percent will benefit ACS.

news

Mile High Morning: OLB Baron Browning emerging as a reliable threat for the Broncos' defense

"I feel pretty comfortable," Browning said. "... I feel like that's a credit to Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory helping me out a lot with the transition."

news

'There's still plenty of ball left': Broncos acknowledge current reality, still believe in ability to turn season around

Justin Simmons knows where the Broncos stand as they approach what he called Denver's "biggest game of the year."

news

'When he gets in those game situations, he's ready': LB Alex Singleton records career-high 21 tackles against Chargers in place of Josey Jewell

"Once I knew I got an opportunity, [my mindset has been to] always be prepared for any chance you get ... that's the biggest thing and most important thing to me," Singleton said.

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson 'feeling better every day,' hoping to play vs. Jets

Russell Wilson said he's hoping to play on Sunday against the Jets as he battles a hamstring injury.

news

A Super Season | Part I: How the 1997 Broncos were fueled by a gut-wrenching playoff loss to the Jaguars

We're spending the week at DenverBroncos.com reliving the season-long run to Super Bowl XXXII.

Advertising