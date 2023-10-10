Denver Broncos | News

Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week following Week 5

Oct 10, 2023 at 11:42 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

231010_Jaleel_use

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After another strong performance, running back Jaleel McLaughlin has been nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week honors.

To vote for McLaughlin, click here.

McLaughlin recorded 89 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' Week 5 game vs. New York. His performance included a 38-yard rush that put the Broncos in scoring position on their opening drive, and he then scored a touchdown on a 22-yard catch-and-run.

McLaughlin averaged 7.4 yards per touch, and recorded more than 80 of his yards in the first half as Denver built a lead.

The Youngstown State product has scored three touchdowns on the season and joins wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. as Broncos rookies to earn nominations this year.

Mims was nominated following Weeks 2 and 3.

McLaughlin joins Indianapolis' Josh Downs, Miami's De'Von Achane, Philadelphia's Jalen Carter, Carolina's Bryce Young and Chicago's Terell Smith among this week's nominees.

Related Content

news

Denver looking to 'create a new history' in primetime matchup against Kansas City

Quarterback Russell Wilson said the Broncos have to stay poised in a Week 6 matchup against the Chiefs.
news

Injury Report: RB Javonte Williams improves to full practice participant ahead of Week 6 game vs. Chiefs

The Broncos' starting running back has seemingly taken another step toward a return to game action.
news

Broncos designate TE Greg Dulcich for return from IR

"He's out here moving around," Payton said of Dulcich on Tuesday. "... I don't want to guess relative to this week's game, but he's close."
news

Broncos to celebrate International Day of the Girl with two-part program Oct. 10-11

On Tuesday, the Broncos will hold an event at Empower Field at Mile High with the theme, "You Can't Be What You Can't See" presented by Xfinity.
news

Mile High Morning: CB Pat Surtain II snatches his first interception of 2023, keeps focus ahead on Kansas City

Surtain put his exceptional ball skills on display once again with a red-zone interception of the Jets' Zach Wilson in the fourth quarter.
news

Broncos Notebook: HC Sean Payton wants Broncos to 'dig deep' ahead of Week 6 clash with Chiefs

Payton also talked about improving the run defense and empowering rookie Marvin Mims Jr.
news

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones estimated as non-participant ahead of 'Thursday Night Football' vs. Chiefs

Ahead of Thursday's game against Kansas City, the Broncos have released their first practice report of the week.
news

'This one hurts': Broncos' comeback bid falls short in 31-21 loss to Jets

While the Broncos would put themselves in position to rally late, they ultimately fell to 1-4 on the season.
news

RB Javonte Williams inactive for Broncos' Week 5 matchup vs. Jets

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs), who were also listed as questionable, are both active for the matchup.
news

New York Jets at Denver Broncos: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 5 game against the New York Jets on Oct. 8, 2023.
news

Game Preview: Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets | Week 5

As Denver aims to earn its second consecutive win, here's a look at a question for the Broncos to answer, a matchup to watch and a stat to know.
Advertising