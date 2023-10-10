Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week following Week 5

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After another strong performance, running back Jaleel McLaughlin has been nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week honors.

To vote for McLaughlin, click here.

McLaughlin recorded 89 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' Week 5 game vs. New York. His performance included a 38-yard rush that put the Broncos in scoring position on their opening drive, and he then scored a touchdown on a 22-yard catch-and-run.

McLaughlin averaged 7.4 yards per touch, and recorded more than 80 of his yards in the first half as Denver built a lead.

The Youngstown State product has scored three touchdowns on the season and joins wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. as Broncos rookies to earn nominations this year.

Mims was nominated following Weeks 2 and 3.