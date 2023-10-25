Broncos promote WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to active roster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have again added wide Lil'Jordan Humphrey to their active roster.

Denver promoted Humphrey from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, the team announced Wednesday.

The Broncos also signed wide receiver Michael Bandy back to the practice squad.

Humphrey has appeared in all seven of the Broncos' games this season and caught four passes for 26 yards and a touchdown.