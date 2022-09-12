Denver Broncos | News

'Broncos Postgame Live' to debut Monday

Sep 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos will debut a new digital show called "Broncos Postgame Live" that will give fans exclusive access to postgame content immediately following every game.

The show, hosted from the Broncos Media Center at UCHealth Training Center, will be streamed live on DenverBroncos.com and the Broncos 365 app as well as the team's Twitter, Facebook and YouTube social channels.

"Broncos Postgame Live" will feature Broncos Team Reporter Phil Milani along with several analysts throughout the season. In addition to seeing highlights from every game, fans will get live game-site reactions from Broncos personnel, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater, Team Host/Reporter Alexis Perry and Lead Writer Aric DiLalla.

Broncos Team Reporter Sydney Jones will conduct live locker room interviews with players postgame, and fans will hear from Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett and others during postgame press conferences.

