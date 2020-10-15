Mile High Morning: Drew Lock, Cam Newton near expected returns ahead of Week 6 Broncos-Patriots game

The Lead

As many expected, the Broncos and Patriots appear to be on track to get their starting quarterbacks back after their Week 5 matchup was postponed until Week 6.

On Wednesday, Cam Newton took the first step toward a return to game action as he was activated from New England's Reserve/COVID-19 list. Newton was originally placed on the list on Oct. 3.

The Patriots did not practice on Wednesday, but Patriots.com's Mike Dussault reported that the team expects to return for on-field preparation on Thursday. If Newton is able to practice in full on Thursday and Friday, assuming that is New England's plan and assuming they're able, he could very well be able to play on Sunday.

A healthy Newton returns the Patriots' offense nearly to its full potential (starting RB Sony Michel is on injured reserve). In reshaping their offense after Tom Brady departed, New England has put their complete trust in Newton's hands. He's not only conducting an efficient passing attack with a 68.1 completion percentage, he also leads the team in rushing attempts and rushing touchdowns.

New England could get their top defensive player back, too, as the Boston Globe's Jim McBride reports that cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is also expected to return to practice on Thursday.