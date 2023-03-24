Denver Broncos | News

Broncos' voluntary offseason workout program dates announced

Mar 24, 2023 at 01:47 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The dates for the Broncos' offseason program are set.

Denver's voluntary offseason program will begin April 11, the NFL announced Friday. Teams with a new head coach are eligible to begin their offseason programs ahead of other clubs.

The offseason program begins with Phase I, which is two weeks and limited to strength and conditioning activities. In Phase II, which is also two weeks, teams are permitted to run individual drills and "perfect play" drills. All coaches are allowed on the field in Phase II.

The Broncos will then hold a voluntary minicamp from April 24-26, ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Denver will begin Phase III — known as organized team activities — on May 23.

In Phase III, teams may host a total of 10 OTA practices across several weeks. Seven-on-seven, nine-on-seven and 11-on-11 drills are permitted without contact.

Denver's OTAs are slated for May 23-25, May 30-June 1 and June 5-8.

Phase I, II and III during the offseason program are all voluntary.

The final phase of the offseason program — mandatory minicamp — allows teams to hold a practice and walkthrough on the same day. Denver's minicamp is slated for June 13-15.

The Broncos will then break for the summer before returning to training camp.

