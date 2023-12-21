Denver Broncos | News

Broncos Notebook: WR Courtland Sutton not changing his approach ahead of matchup with Patriots

Dec 20, 2023 at 05:50 PM
John Riker

Digital media intern

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Opposing defenses haven't succeeded in solving wide receiver Courtland Sutton this season. Sutton is one of three receivers with a double-digit receiving touchdown total and has foiled all sorts of challenges, from double coverages to defensive pass interference, in pulling in a highlight reel of unbelievable catches.

Ahead of the Broncos' Week 16 matchup against the New England Patriots — a team with a track record of taking away opponents' best big-play threats — Sutton is not changing his approach to account for potential increases in coverage.

"I go into each game preparing as if it's a regular situation, going in and making sure that [quarterback Russell Wilson] has confidence in me and all the routes that we have put in," Sutton said after practice on Wednesday. "I feel like if you go into it with a mindset of, 'Oh, they're probably going to take this away, they're probably going to take this away' and then you don't take it seriously and then they don't take it away and then y'all don't have that timing, then you're kind of limiting yourself in that situation. [I'm] just going into it with the mindset of making sure that I'm ready and prepared for whatever play gets called, because you never know the look we might get in a certain situation."

Sutton said he would view increased coverage as a sign of respect from one of the league's most accomplished coaches, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

"You can look at it as a respect thing, especially a defensive-minded coach that has had as much success as he's had in this league," Sutton said. "… I go into it trying to be as prepared as possible, so that whenever opportunities do arise and we do find looks that we like, I'm ready."

Head Coach Sean Payton said that Belichick's ability to limit opposing offense's top players is a clear strength of the Patriots' defense.

"He's just really good at taking away some things that you want to do or making you play left-handed, if you will," Payton said. "It's always something different, relative to what he sees on film and what he feels like he has to do versus this offense. That's one of the challenges."

Sutton also underscored two factors that have made the Patriot defense so effective this season: discipline and its adherence to the Patriot Way. New England's defense ranks among the best units in the NFL in defensive metrics, from run defense to yardage allowed per game.

Wilson said trust will be a critical aspect in the Broncos' approach to facing the Patriots' defense.

"Obviously, coach Belichick is one of the best of all time," Wilson said. "He'll have those guys prepared, and they'll do different things. Obviously, they do a really good job, they're really well-coached, really sharp. We're going to have to trust our eyes, trust what we see in the run game, in the pass game, all that stuff and just play clean football. We have a lot of guys that can make a lot of plays, and we're excited to get after it and play at home."

The Patriots will come to Empower Field at Mile High eliminated from postseason contention and sporting a 3-11 record, but Payton said the Broncos will be dedicated in their preparation for a New England team that has been in plenty of close games.

"You just have to look at the tape," Payton said. "They're near the top of the league in every category defensively. They're first in the league in rushing defense, red-zone defense, third down, all those stats. They make it difficult for big plays. … They've been in a lot of close games, and when you watch the film, you can see that, you can see all those things."

BRONCOS' DEFENSE LOOKING TO REBOUND IN RETURN TO EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH

After a tough loss to Detroit, the Broncos are looking to return to the opportunistic, lockdown defense they had shown they could be over the past two months.

"[I'm] really confident," safety Justin Simmons said about the defense's ability to rebound. "Detroit, they have a heck of an offense and we knew that going into it, and it was a huge challenge for us and one that we didn't meet. We didn't play nearly as well as we needed to, and we didn't execute well enough. Obviously, the takeaways weren't there.

"We need to do a lot better this week, especially coming back at home and protecting home turf. It's going to be a big game for us."

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell discussed the importance of honing their fundamentals ahead of Denver's prime-time clash with the Patriots.

"[The Lions game] wasn't the best game of ours, so that's what we're looking to fix — just doing the small things right," Jewell said. "… After a loss like that, you definitely want to push it past you and work toward the next one and try to have a good game."

Related Content

news

Injury Report: OLB Nik Bonitto does not practice Wednesday, 'feeling better' in rehab from knee injury

"… It's going to be questionable for this game," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "He didn't go today, but man, I know he's feeling better."
news

T Alex Palczewski designated for return from IR

Palczewski was one of four rookie undrafted free agents to make the Broncos' initial roster in August.
news

Mile High Morning: ESPN highlights G Quinn Meinerz's elite blocking, CB Pat Surtain II's sound technique

Meinerz and Surtain made an ESPN list that selected the best player at 101 different football traits.
news

Broncos sign DB Keidron Smith to practice squad

The Broncos released safety Dallin Leavitt from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
news

Denver Broncos Foundation announces eight grants to nonprofits through 2023 Inspire Change outreach

The Foundation's Inspire Change initiative is focused on supporting at-risk and justice-involved youth through services aimed at limiting the negative impact of the juvenile justice system.
news

Mile High Morning: CB Pat Surtain II shares insight into his day-to-day life in 'Behind the Drive' segment

In the second episode of "Behind the Drive," Surtain takes viewers inside his drive from Centura Health Training Center and discusses his career and mindset.
news

Broncos Notebook: Denver focused on moving forward after loss, earning critical win vs. Patriots

Head Coach Sean Payton also discussed the Broncos' performance in the run game and gave an update on tight end Greg Dulcich.
news

Broncos to wear all-white 'Snowcapped' helmets for second time in 2023 for matchup against Patriots

Denver debuted the helmets in Week 5 against the Jets and will wear the all-white shells with the team's orange Color Rush uniform set.
news

'Look at everything we've done so far': Broncos maintain belief as playoff hopes hinge on final three-game slate

The Broncos know they must quickly move forward from the loss to the Lions.
news

Broncos fall behind in first half on 'frustrating night,' drop to 7-7 with 42-17 loss to Lions

"Frustrating night," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "Tough to have one of these nights, obviously. There's a lot at stake."
news

S P.J. Locke active for Broncos' Week 15 game vs. Lions

In last week's win over the Chargers, Locke posted seven tackles, a sack, a quarterback hit, a pass defense and a forced fumble.
Advertising