Broncos Notebook: Denver's defense aiming to win early downs, dictate game's style against Patriots

JACKSON GLAD TO BE BACK WITH DENVER'S SECONDARY

Safety Kareem Jackson is back in the mix in the Broncos' secondary, and while his status for Sunday's game is uncertain, he has enjoyed returning to Denver's locker room and practice fields.

"It feels good to be back with the guys," Jackson said. "A month [with] no football and obviously not being in the locker room, it definitely sucks,but it feels good to be back. First couple days back at practice, [I'm] just trying to get my feet back under me [and] knock some rust off."

Joseph said Jackson's return to the team provides a major boost for the defense, regardless of whether the veteran will play against New England.

"It's good having him back, first of all," Joseph said. "It's good having good players back, a guy with leadership who has played in big games — that's awesome for our defense. But it's his first week back, so it takes some time to get him back into football and football shape and meetings and making calls and playing football."

In his time away from the team, Jackson kept in football shape, which has made for a smooth transition back to the Broncos' practice fields. The Broncos split the four games in his absence, but Jackson said he is impressed by the progress he's seen from all levels of the defense and is eager to join Denver's late-season playoff push.

"Before this last [game], guys are definitely starting to take off and playing some great football on defense," Jackson said. "Offensively, [they are] playing good ball as well. It's been great all three phases, and every week the guys have been building on what they've done the previous week. It's been exciting to watch [and] I'm excited to be back to be a part of it."