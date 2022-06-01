Denver Broncos | News

Broncos named finalist for three Hashtag Sports Awards for digital content

Jun 01, 2022 at 01:22 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have again been recognized for their digital content.

Denver is a finalist for three Hashtag Sports Awards, the Engagement Academy of Sports x Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The following Broncos videos were named finalists: Bud Light Showtime Cam (Best Branded Content or Series), Remembering the Life of Demaryius Thomas (Best Life or Legacy Tribute) and Peyton "The Intern" Manning 2021 Schedule Release Video (Best Original Content or Series).

Five NFL team videos were named finalists across the Hashtag Sports Awards, and three of those nods belong to the Broncos.

The Hashtag Sports Awards recognize brands, agencies, media companies, sports and entertainment properties and technology companies that enhance fan engagement and experience.

Brand marketers, league/team/club CMOs, media members, agency heads, athletes and creators helped form panels that judged the content on engagement, creativity and innovation and results and impacts.

The fourth annual Hashtag Sports Awards will take place on July 12 in Las Vegas.

The Broncos have previously won a Webby Award for their 2021 schedule release video, and three videos were nominated for Heartland Emmy Awards.

Best Branded Content or Series: Budlight Showtime Cam

Best Life or Legacy Tribute: Remembering the Life of Demaryius Thomas

Best Original Content or Series: Peyton "The Intern" Manning 2021 Schedule Release Video

