Broncos nominate T Garett Bolles for 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award presented by Nationwide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have selected tackle Garett Bolles as the team's nominee for the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award presented by Nationwide, it was announced on Tuesday.

Considered the NFL's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year recognizes a player for his outstanding leadership both on the field and in the community. All 32 teams select one nominee who is recognized during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII, and the national winner will be announced during NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 8 (CBS).

Selected by the Broncos in the first round (20th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft from the University of Utah, Bolles has started all 94 games played during his seven seasons while making a consistent impact in the community. Named the Broncos' Community Impact Award winner in 2022 and a Broncos Community Ambassador in 2021, Bolles has focused his community outreach efforts on providing meaningful and impactful mentorship to justice-involved youth.

Over the last several seasons, Bolles has been an active participant in a juvenile probation court mentorship program in Arapahoe County while also making regular visits to the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center. He has impacted hundreds of youth with his outreach, providing mentorship and developing a unique, in-person connection with each child.

As part of his work with the juvenile probation court mentorship program in Arapahoe County, Bolles regularly records personalized videos of encouragement based on letters submitted to him and attends monthly court hearings to show additional support. He also assisted the Arapahoe County 18th Judicial Youth Probation Court to redecorate a juvenile court room in an effort to make it more inspiring to youth.

In recognition of his work supporting youth in Arapahoe County, Bolles was presented with the prestigious Raymond C. Frenchmore Juvenile Law Award from the Arapahoe County Bar Association in June. The award has honored outstanding service to the juvenile justice system in Arapahoe County since its inception in 1992.

Following a visit to the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center this season alongside Owner Carrie Walton Penner and teammates, Bolles launched a rewards program to incentivize positive behavior within specific pods he mentored. He assisted each member with generating individual and pod goals and committed to weekly visits with the group.

Beyond his work in the juvenile justice system and involvement in both organizational and teammate-related community outreach, Bolles is passionate about his personal foundation, the GB3 Foundation. Its mission is to empower children and youth with learning disabilities to find success through mentors in educational strategies, spiritual and mental wellbeing, whole body nutrition and physical health for the purpose of equipping them to live their dream.

Previous Broncos nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award include guard Dalton Risner (2022), safety Justin Simmons (2019-21), outside linebacker Von Miller (2018) and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (2017). John Elway (1992) is the only Broncos nominee to win the national award, which was first given in 1970 and renamed after the Chicago Bears' Pro Football Hall of Fame running back in 1999.

ABOUT THE WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE

Each team's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee will wear a helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field. All current players who have won the national award will wear a Man of the Year patch on their jerseys in perpetuity.

Each nominee will receive up to a $55,000 donation to the charity of his choice while the national winner will receive a $250,000 donation to his chosen cause with all donations made possible by the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

This year, fans are once again encouraged to participate in Nationwide's annual Charity Challenge, a social media and online contest that allows fans to show support for their favorite Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee. Fans can vote on X (formerly Twitter) by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with the last name/X handle of their chosen nominee or by voting directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear.

The nominee who receives the most collective hashtag mentions and votes will win an additional $35,000 donation from Nationwide to the charity of their choice, with the runner-up receiving $10,000 and the third-place winner receiving $5,000. Charity Challenge voting takes place from Tuesday, Dec. 5, to Monday, Jan. 8.