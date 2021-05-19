Broncos name Sae Woon Jo as Western National Scout

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made another addition to their scouting staff.

Denver has named Sae Woon Jo as Western National Scout, General Manager George Paton announced Wednesday.

Jo spent the last nine seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, for whom he was an area scout responsible for scouting players in the western part of the U.S.

Before transitioning to his most recent role, Jo was the Falcons' college scouting coordinator. That role involved evaluating college and pro players, coordinating college visits, helping to prepare the team's draft board and assisting with day-to-day operations for the scouting department.

Jo previously spent nine seasons coaching the defensive line and linebackers at Occidental College (2003-12) and also spent a year as a defensive assistant with the Arena Football League's Los Angeles Avengers in 2004.