Broncos name season-long diversity coaching fellowship after pioneering quarterback Marlin Briscoe

Even today, Briscoe's rookie season ranks highly in Broncos record books. He is the only rookie quarterback in team history to throw for seven or more touchdowns across two consecutive games, and he was the first Broncos quarterback to ever throw for double-digit touchdowns without also throwing more interceptions than touchdowns.

Later, after his playing career ended, Briscoe would return to Colorado as a quarterbacks and receivers coach for the University of Colorado. Just like as a player, Briscoe had a pioneering role as one of few Black coaches in Division I football.

"I looked at it like I looked at the Black quarterback situation — an opportunity to coach on that level when there was a scarce fraternity and to be able to set the tone again," Briscoe said. "I was highly elated when I got the opportunity. I was living in LA and there were a lot of NFL players that lived in my neighborhood. James Harris lived two doors from me. He was very happy to see me get that particular [job]. He had more interest in coaching than I did. … James Harris and a couple other Black quarterbacks that lived in LA at the time, they thought it was a perfect opportunity. For them, it was, because that's what they wanted to do. I was doing what I wanted to do, but they wanted a coaching job and they were happy that I got that opportunity, perhaps as a stepping stone for Black coaches."

Briscoe's legacy as a pioneer grows with every passing year as Black quarterbacks become less overlooked and less uncommon, and now as the namesake for the Broncos' diversity coaching fellowship, his impact will continue ensure that people from underrepresented groups receive coaching opportunities in the NFL and hopefully, eventually, help improve diversity at its highest ranks.

"I'm very proud of these kids," Briscoe said. "I'm more than proud because, not being braggadocious, but I had the opportunity to be a part of that. Because if I would have failed in 1968, James Harris would not have gotten drafted the next year [in] a higher round. And so it's been a long odyssey and there's still questions. There's still things to overcome."

RELATED: Our four-part long-form series "The Making of the Magician" documented Marlin Briscoe's groundbreaking career and the legacy he left on the game

Part III: Marlin Briscoe moves into the spotlight