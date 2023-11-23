Broncos mourn passing of two-time Super Bowl champion Harald Hasselbach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Harald Hasselbach, a longtime Bronco and key member of Denver's back-to-back Super Bowl championship teams, has passed away.

He was 56 years old.

Hasselbach passed away — free of pain — in the comfort of his own home after a courageous six-month battle with cancer, according to his family.

A defensive lineman, Hasselbach appeared in every possible regular season and postseason game (131) during his seven seasons (1994-2000) with the Broncos.

He started 29 regular-season contests for the Broncos and also started all three games during the Broncos' run to a Super Bowl XXXIII championship.

During his career in Denver, Hasselbach recorded 154 tackles, 17.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Before his NFL career, Hasselbach was drafted by the Calgary Stampeders in the 1989 Canadian Football League draft. He spent four seasons with the Stampeders, was a CFL All-Star and won a Grey Cup. He is one of at least 10 players to win Grey Cup and Super Bowl.

Born in the Netherlands in 1967, Hasselbach attended high school in Tsawwassen in the Greater Vancouver area of the lower mainland of British Columbia. He was inducted into the B.C. Football Hall of Fame in 2016 as one of South Delta Secondary School's greatest athletes.Hasselbach played his collegiate football at the University of Washington.