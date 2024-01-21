Broncos mourn passing of longtime radio broadcaster Larry Zimmer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Longtime Broncos radio broadcaster and Colorado Sports Hall of Famer Larry Zimmer passed away on Saturday.

He was 88 years old.

Zimmer called Broncos games for KOA Radio for 26 years, serving as the color commentator from 1971-1989 before handling play-by-play responsibilities from 1990-96. During his tenure, Zimmer called more than 500 Broncos games, including 20 postseason games and four Super Bowls.

In addition to his career on the Broncos' radio broadcast team, Zimmer also served on the Broncos' Ring of Fame committee for more than three decades.

In total, Zimmer was associated with the Broncos for 52 years.

Zimmer also left his mark with the University of Colorado, where he was the longtime radio voice of the Buffaloes. He called more than 1,000 Colorado sporting events, and he voiced CU football games for 42 seasons. Zimmer retired as the KOA Sports Director in 2004, but he continued to call games for Colorado through the 2015 season.

Ahead of his last season, Zimmer recovered from a fall that caused him to lose his voice and later returned to the broadcast booth to call his final CU games.