Broncos lose RB Javonte Williams for 2022 season, OLB Randy Gregory to also miss time

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be without running back Javonte Williams for the remainder of the 2022 season.

The second-year running back suffered a season-ending knee injury during the Broncos' Week 4 loss to the Raiders, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Monday.

The Broncos will also be without outside linebacker Randy Gregory after he suffered a knee injury of his own. Gregory's ACL remains intact, Hackett said, but the veteran player will undergo a knee scope.

"Both of those guys are obviously very important to our team," Hackett said. "Losing Javonte is so unfortunate, a dynamic player in this league. Randy, same thing. Having him have to miss some time is hard, because he's been a great force on the team, but hey, somebody's got to step up. I think with this whole team, I think they're excited for that opportunity, and we're glad that it comes very soon instead of having to wait longer to get out there and go play."

Williams suffered the injury on the first snap of the third quarter, as he was tackled on a run play to the left side. Williams was helped to the sideline before he was carted to the locker room.

After rushing for 903 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, Williams' 2022 season ends after four games. He posted 204 rushing yards and 76 receiving yards as he averaged 4.4 yards per touch.

Gregory posted a pair of sacks and two forced fumbles in the first four weeks of the season. He was injured in the fourth quarter of the Broncos' Week 4 matchup in Las Vegas.

Hackett said "IR is a possibility" for Gregory.