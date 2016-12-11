Denver Broncos | News

Broncos inactives vs. Tennessee

Dec 11, 2016 at 01:26 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —After missing last Sunday's game against Jacksonville, quarterback Trevor Siemian is back in action. He is not among the Broncos' list of inactive players against the Tennessee Titans.

