Broncos inactives vs. Raiders

Jan 01, 2017 at 05:20 AM

DENVER —The following players will miss Sunday's game against Oakland:

No. 11, WR Jordan Norwood

No. 43, S T.J. Ward

No. 54, ILB Brandon Marshall

No. 60, G Connor McGovern

No. 74, OL Ty Sambrailo

No. 83, TE A.J. Derby

No. 95, DE Derek Wolfe

