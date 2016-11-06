Broncos inactives vs. Oakland

OAKLAND — Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib will miss Sunday night's game as he continues to recover from a back injury. Cornerback and special teams captain Kayvon Webster, who has been bothered by a hamstring injury, will also miss the game. In the wake of these two injuries, the Broncos promoted Taurean Nixon to the active roster from the practice squad.
