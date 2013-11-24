Denver Broncos | News

Broncos Fall in Overtime In New England

Nov 24, 2013 at 02:30 PM
DenverBroncos.com

A 31-yard field goal with just under two minutes to play in overtime gave the New England Patriots the 34-31 win in Foxborough Sunday night.

The Broncos jumped out to an early lead with the help of three fumble recoveries in the first quarter, one of which Von Miller returned for a touchdown. But the Patriots came storming back in the second half scoring 31 unanswered points.

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas scored on an 11-yard catch with 4:31 left in the fourth quarter to tie the score.

Running back Knowshon Moreno had a big day as he ran for 224 yards on 37 carries and scored a first quarter touchdown.

