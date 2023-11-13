Denver Broncos | News

Broncos elevate TE Lucas Krull, WR David Sills for Week 10 vs. Buffalo

Nov 13, 2023 at 03:01 PM
Aric DiLalla

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Broncos have added a pair of players to their game-day roster.

Denver elevated tight end Lucas Krull and wide receiver David Sills from the practice squad to active roster for "Monday Night Football" against the Bills, the team announced Monday.

Neither player has appeared in a game for the Broncos yet this season.

Krull, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound player, has appeared in one career game. He signed to the Broncos' practice squad in August after spending the 2022 season with New Orleans' practice squad. Krull recorded 10 catches for 136 yards for the Saints during the 2023 preseason.

Sills has appeared in 13 career games and started six contests for the Giants across the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He has recorded 13 catches for 123 yards, including eight catches for first downs.

The Broncos are set to face the Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.

