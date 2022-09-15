Denver Broncos | News

Broncos Charities 50/50 Raffle to benefit National Sports Center for the Disabled during Sunday's home opener against the Texans

Sep 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM
210930_raffle

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos Charities will host a 50/50 raffle at Sunday's regular-season home opener against the Houston Texans with the National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD) as the raffle's beneficiary.

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting Denver Broncos Charities and the National Sports Center for the Disabled.

The NSCD's mission is to advance the power of people with all abilities through adaptive innovation and the joy of recreation and outdoor experiences. The organization is Colorado's most comprehensive provider of adaptive outdoor experiences.

Those in Colorado who are 18 years or older can purchase raffle tickets online at BroncosRaffle.com as early as 9 a.m. the Wednesday prior Sunday's home game. Fans do not need to be present at the game to play or win.

Fans attending the game can purchase raffle tickets in-person beginning three hours prior to kick off in the parking lots during pregame and from kiosks or mobile sellers on Levels 1, 3 and 5 until the end of the third quarter.

The 50/50 Raffle is card-only as Empower Field at Mile High is a cashless stadium.

Uniformed ticket sellers will be wearing neon green aprons.

Sales conclude at the end of the third quarter. The winning number will be available online at dbron.co/raffleresults or via phone (720-258-3901) and will be announced in-stadium during the fourth quarter. If in-person, the winning ticket-holder can claim his or her prize at Guest Relations Booth 122. The winner will have thirty (30) days to claim the prize.

Official Rules and Regulations can be found at www.denverbroncos.com/raffle.

