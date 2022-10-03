Broncos can't recapture fourth-quarter magic, look to move on quickly from 32-23 loss to Raiders

Wilson posted perhaps the best game of his young Broncos career — he completed 17-of-25 passes for 237 yards, two touchdowns and a 124.9 rating — but drops and a fumble from Melvin Gordon III that was returned for a touchdown hurt Denver's chances.

"Just have to be better, man," Gordon said. "Ain't no excuse for it. I don't want to get up here and tell you anything that ain't right. I've just got to be better. That's it."

The Broncos responded from that mistake, as they quickly marched down the field for a game-tying touchdown.

"Obviously any time you turn the ball over, it's a big swing," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "That leading to a touchdown on the same recovery is obviously rough. I love how the guys battled. They stayed in it. They definitely could've gone down in the tank, and they didn't. We still had a chance there at the end. We got it down to a field-goal game at the end, and in the end that's what you're asking from your team. All those things, they do happen and that's a hard way to win games, whenever you lose the turnover differential and it being a score. We battled back. I thought that was really good."

There were certainly no absence of positive indicators in a loss that dropped the Broncos to 2-2 on the season. Pat Surtain II more than held his own in an anticipated matchup with Davante Adams, and the Broncos' offense scored touchdowns on two of its three red-zone possessions.

With the Colts set to visit Denver for "Thursday Night Football," the Broncos seem set on finding a way to build off those positives and to not let the loss linger.

"How you get the guys back into it is, how could you not?" Wilson said. "What a big opportunity to respond. That's what championship-type teams do. We've got to respond, we've got to battle. We've got to overcome obstacles. We've got to be battle-tested and be able to respond in a great way."

And while the quick turnaround may be a test, Chubb said he'll relish the opportunity to move forward from the loss.

"It just wasn't our best performance as a defense," Chubb said. "It wasn't our best performance as an overall team. It's just easy to wipe this one away and get on to the next one. We wanted to win this one because it's the West, it's our division, it's our rival.