Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers on 'Monday Night Football': How to watch, listen and live stream

Oct 17, 2022 at 09:00 AM

The Broncos will take on the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

After two straight losses, the Broncos (2-3) look to return to .500 with a Week 6 road game against the Chargers (3-2), the winners of two straight, on "Monday Night Football."

Each team has been dealing with significant injuries to key players, and for the Broncos, the worst of them have largely been on offense. Quarterback Russell Wilson has been dealing with a shoulder injury, and tackle Garett Bolles and running back Javonte Williams are both done for the year after season-ending injuries. Wilson & Co. will have to move forward with the challenge of improving even in spite of losing some of their best players, as the offense has struggled to find the end zone in recent weeks.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, has placed Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa and tackle Rashawn Slater on injured reserve, and their quarterback, Justin Herbert, has been playing through a ribs injury. Still, Herbert has some of the league's best weapons at his disposal in running back Austin Ekeler and wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, though Allen has not played since Week 1 due to injury. Williams has played well in Allen's absence, with 100-plus receiving yards in three of his past four games, and star cornerback Pat Surtain II will likely have the task of limiting him on Monday.

INJURY UPDATE

Denver ruled out ILB Josey Jewell (knee) and S Caden Sterns (hip) ahead of Monday's contest, and the Broncos listed seven players as questionable: OLB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), RB Melvin Gordon III (neck/ribs), CB Damarri Mathis (knee), G Dalton Risner (back), TE Eric Saubert (thigh), OL Billy Turner (knee) and G/C Quinn Meinerz (hamstring).

Los Angeles listed Allen (hamstring) as doubtful and T Trey Pipkins III (knee) as questionable.

WATCH ON TV: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Joe Buck

Analyst: Troy Aikman

Sideline: Lisa Salters

WATCH ON MOBILE/STREAMING

NFL+

Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's new exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, as well as live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include full game replays across devices.

ESPN

Stream "Monday Night Football" across devices when you sign in with your TV provider credentials.

Click here for other ways to watch.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

NATIONAL RADIO (WESTWOOD ONE)

Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Kurt Warner

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow the Broncos for live game-day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Instagram: @Broncos

Twitter: @Broncos

Facebook: Denver Broncos

Road Trip: Broncos hit the tarmac to travel to Los Angeles in Week 6

The Broncos hit the road on Sunday to travel to Los Angeles for their Week 6 matchup with the Chargers.

Russell Wilson on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
1 / 50

Russell Wilson on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Melvin Gordon III on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
2 / 50

Melvin Gordon III on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
3 / 50

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilson on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
4 / 50

Russell Wilson on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jonathan Kongbo and Melvin Gordon III on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
5 / 50

Jonathan Kongbo and Melvin Gordon III on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Billy Turner on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
6 / 50

Billy Turner on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Anthony Harris on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
7 / 50

Anthony Harris on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Russell Wilson on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
8 / 50

Russell Wilson on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Russell Wilson on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
9 / 50

Russell Wilson on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
DeShawn Williams on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
10 / 50

DeShawn Williams on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Courtland Sutton on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
11 / 50

Courtland Sutton on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Darius Phillips on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
12 / 50

Darius Phillips on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Darius Phillips on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
13 / 50

Darius Phillips on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Kareem Jackson on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
14 / 50

Kareem Jackson on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Baron Browning on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
15 / 50

Baron Browning on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Kareem Jackson on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
16 / 50

Kareem Jackson on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Baron Browning on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
17 / 50

Baron Browning on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Kareem Jackson on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
18 / 50

Kareem Jackson on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Brett Rypien on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
19 / 50

Brett Rypien on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Michael Ojemudia on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
20 / 50

Michael Ojemudia on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
D.J. Jones on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
21 / 50

D.J. Jones on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Kareem Jackson on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
22 / 50

Kareem Jackson on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
D.J. Jones on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
23 / 50

D.J. Jones on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Pat Surtain II on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
24 / 50

Pat Surtain II on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
25 / 50

Justin Simmons on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
D.J. Jones on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
26 / 50

D.J. Jones on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Michael Ojemudia on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
27 / 50

Michael Ojemudia on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Latavius Murray on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
28 / 50

Latavius Murray on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Brandon McManus on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
29 / 50

Brandon McManus on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Mike Purcell on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
30 / 50

Mike Purcell on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Dalton Risner on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
31 / 50

Dalton Risner on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Alex Singleton on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
32 / 50

Alex Singleton on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
KJ Hamler on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
33 / 50

KJ Hamler on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Latavius Murray on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
34 / 50

Latavius Murray on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
KJ Hamler on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
35 / 50

KJ Hamler on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
36 / 50

Justin Simmons on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Pat Surtain II on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
37 / 50

Pat Surtain II on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
38 / 50

Jerry Jeudy on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
KJ Hamler on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
39 / 50

KJ Hamler on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Bradley Chubb on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
40 / 50

Bradley Chubb on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Essang Bassey on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
41 / 50

Essang Bassey on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Matt Henningsen on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
42 / 50

Matt Henningsen on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Greg Dulcich on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
43 / 50

Greg Dulcich on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Eyioma Uwazurike on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
44 / 50

Eyioma Uwazurike on the tarmac on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Eric Saubert on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
45 / 50

Eric Saubert on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Brandon McManus on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
46 / 50

Brandon McManus on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Brandon McManus on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
47 / 50

Brandon McManus on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Pat Surtain II on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
48 / 50

Pat Surtain II on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Brandon McManus on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
49 / 50

Brandon McManus on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Pat Surtain II on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
50 / 50

Pat Surtain II on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on October 16, 2022 during the team's travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 game against the Chargers. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
