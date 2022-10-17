Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers on 'Monday Night Football': How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

After two straight losses, the Broncos (2-3) look to return to .500 with a Week 6 road game against the Chargers (3-2), the winners of two straight, on "Monday Night Football."

Each team has been dealing with significant injuries to key players, and for the Broncos, the worst of them have largely been on offense. Quarterback Russell Wilson has been dealing with a shoulder injury, and tackle Garett Bolles and running back Javonte Williams are both done for the year after season-ending injuries. Wilson & Co. will have to move forward with the challenge of improving even in spite of losing some of their best players, as the offense has struggled to find the end zone in recent weeks.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, has placed Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa and tackle Rashawn Slater on injured reserve, and their quarterback, Justin Herbert, has been playing through a ribs injury. Still, Herbert has some of the league's best weapons at his disposal in running back Austin Ekeler and wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, though Allen has not played since Week 1 due to injury. Williams has played well in Allen's absence, with 100-plus receiving yards in three of his past four games, and star cornerback Pat Surtain II will likely have the task of limiting him on Monday.

INJURY UPDATE

Denver ruled out ILB Josey Jewell (knee) and S Caden Sterns (hip) ahead of Monday's contest, and the Broncos listed seven players as questionable: OLB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), RB Melvin Gordon III (neck/ribs), CB Damarri Mathis (knee), G Dalton Risner (back), TE Eric Saubert (thigh), OL Billy Turner (knee) and G/C Quinn Meinerz (hamstring).

Los Angeles listed Allen (hamstring) as doubtful and T Trey Pipkins III (knee) as questionable.

WATCH ON TV: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Joe Buck

Analyst: Troy Aikman

Sideline: Lisa Salters

WATCH ON MOBILE/STREAMING

NFL+

Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's new exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, as well as live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include full game replays across devices.

ESPN

Stream "Monday Night Football" across devices when you sign in with your TV provider credentials.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

NATIONAL RADIO (WESTWOOD ONE)

Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Kurt Warner

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS