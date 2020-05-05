Denver Broncos | News

Broncos announce uniform numbers for 2020 rookie class, other new additions

May 05, 2020 at 03:50 PM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The newest Broncos have their numbers. Following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft, the entire rookie class — including draft picks and college free agents — selected their new jersey numbers as they transition into the NFL. Many of them will wear new numbers that they did not wear in college, either because of NFL regulations or because veteran Broncos already wear them.

The team also announced number selections for players that signed future contracts earlier this year and for new free-agent signings, like Christian Covington. Punter Sam Martin also changed his number to 6 after the team waived Colby Wadman.

There are a few things to note, however. First, two players have the same number, which is often the case when there are not enough numbers available for position groups that occupy the same number range. RB Jeremy Cox and S Kahani Smith are both able to wear 39 because one plays offense and the other plays defense.

Second, two players — wide receivers Zimari Manning and Kendall Hinton — have numbers outside their position group's ranges, which are 10-19 and 80-89. Outside of No. 18, which has previously been worn only by Frank Tripucka and Peyton Manning, every number in those ranges is already taken, all by offensive players. Since they can't double up on another number with a defensive player, they have selected 1 and 2, respectively. If they make the roster for the regular season, they will have to change numbers.

With that said, these numbers are not permanent and are subject to change.

2020 draft picks

WR Jerry Jeudy: 10

WR KJ Hamler: 13

CB Michael Ojemudia: 23

C Lloyd Cushenberry III: 79

DL McTelvin Agim: 94

TE Albert Okwuegbunam: 85

LB Justin Strnad: 40

G Netane Muti: 73

WR Tyrie Cleveland: 86

OLB Derrek Tuszka: 48

2020 college free agents

DB Essang Bassey: 34

RB LeVante Bellamy: 32

S Douglas Coleman III: 35

WR Kendall Hinton: 2

WR Zimari Manning: 1

QB Riley Neal: 5

T Hunter Watts: 77

New free agents/future contract signings

DL Christian Covington: 56

RB Jeremy Cox: 39

LB Tre' Crawford: 91

LS Wes Farnsworth: 42

NT Joel Heath: 95

OL Tyler Jones: 63

S Kahani Smith: 39

Number changes

P Sam Martin: 6

DL Kyle Peko: 90

