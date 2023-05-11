Broncos announce jersey numbers for 2023 draft picks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ahead of the Broncos' rookie minicamp, Denver's 2023 draft picks have received their numbers.

The five members of the Broncos' 2023 draft class are set to wear the following numbers, though all numbers are subject to change ahead of the start of the regular season.

See below for the Broncos' draft picks — listed alphabetically — and their numbers.

C Alex Forsyth - No. 76

WR Marvin Mims Jr. - No. 83

CB Riley Moss - No. 37

ILB Drew Sanders - No. 41

S JL Skinner - No. 46