Broncos announce jersey numbers for 2023 veteran additions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' veteran additions have their new numbers.
Denver has added 16 veteran players to its roster since the start of the offseason.
See below for a list of the Broncos' new additions and their respective jersey numbers.
|No.
|Name
|4
|QB Jarrett Stidham
|11
|WR Marquez Callaway
|17
|WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|19
|P Riley Dixon
|20
|FB Michael Burton
|23
|CB Tremon Smith
|25
|RB Samaje Perine
|26
|RB Tony Jones Jr.
|55
|C Kyle Fuller
|69
|T Mike McGlinchey
|70
|T Isaiah Prince
|74
|G Ben Powers
|82
|TE Adam Trautman
|84
|TE Chris Manhertz
|90
|DL Jordan Jackson
|99
|DE Zach Allen
A pair of returning players have also changed their jersey numbers. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones will wear No. 93 after wearing No. 97 in his first season in Denver. Reserve quarterback Jarrett Guarantano will wear No. 16.
All jersey numbers are subject to change ahead of the 2023 season.