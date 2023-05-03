Denver Broncos | News

Broncos announce jersey numbers for 2023 veteran additions

May 03, 2023 at 04:09 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

jersey-number-announcements-wide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' veteran additions have their new numbers.

Denver has added 16 veteran players to its roster since the start of the offseason.

See below for a list of the Broncos' new additions and their respective jersey numbers.

Table inside Article
No.Name
4QB Jarrett Stidham
11WR Marquez Callaway
17WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
19P Riley Dixon
20FB Michael Burton
23CB Tremon Smith
25RB Samaje Perine
26RB Tony Jones Jr.
55C Kyle Fuller
69T Mike McGlinchey
70T Isaiah Prince
74G Ben Powers
82TE Adam Trautman
84TE Chris Manhertz
90DL Jordan Jackson
99DE Zach Allen

A pair of returning players have also changed their jersey numbers. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones will wear No. 93 after wearing No. 97 in his first season in Denver. Reserve quarterback Jarrett Guarantano will wear No. 16.

All jersey numbers are subject to change ahead of the 2023 season.

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware to sing national anthem ahead of 2023 Hall of Fame Game

"You're going to have the Hall of Fame guys back there," Ware said. "You're going to have everybody that was most impactful in your life probably there in those stands. Do you know how much pressure that is?"

news

'The shock waves may never subside': An oral history of the Broncos' franchise-altering trade for John Elway

In honor of the 40th anniversary of the greatest trade in Broncos history, we're taking a look back in time at the deal that turned the Denver Broncos into one of the top franchises in the NFL.

news

Denver Broncos Foundation partners with NFL Mexico on Tochito outreach programs in Mexico

As part of the partnership, the Denver Broncos Foundation will support 60 schools across Mexico City and Monterrey with in-school programming. Schools will receive flag football kits (footballs, flags, bags, etc.) and teachers will be able to become certified in football fundamentals.

news

Mile High Morning: Rounding up 2023 Broncos draft grades

While we won't fully know how the Broncos' 2023 draft class pans out for a few years, the instant draft grades are already here.

news

Broncos exercise fifth-year option on WR Jerry Jeudy

The 15th-overall pick in 2020, Jeudy posted the best season of his career in 2022 as he caught 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

news

Mile High Morning: Marvin Mims Jr. and Drew Sanders faced off in high-school playoffs before becoming Broncos teammates

As The Athletic's Nick Kosmider details in a new feature, Mims and Sanders competed against each other in the 2019 Class 5A Division I state semifinals in Texas.

news

'That was something we were looking for': Broncos fill need with trade for TE Adam Trautman

The Broncos added three players in the top-100 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday. The following day, they found a way to add another

news

'We're playing the best players': Broncos' 2023 rookie class will get chance to compete for early playing time

"Once they're sitting in that meeting room, how they arrive is of no importance to us at that point," HC Sean Payton said. "… They'll all have a piece of tape on the front of their helmet with their last name, and we're just going to go by what we see."

news

Who did the Broncos draft? A complete list of Denver's 2023 picks

Here's a look at who the Broncos added to their roster during the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos select C Alex Forsyth with 257th-overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

A 28-game starter at center over the last three seasons, Forsyth did not allow a sack in 2022 and was named a second-team All-American.

news

Broncos acquire TE Adam Trautman, seventh-round pick from Saints for sixth-round selection

The Dayton product has recorded 60 career catches for 641 yards and four touchdowns.

Advertising