Broncos among the most innovative organizations in sports technology

The organization then teamed up with two local Denver companies, SendGrid and FullContact, to host the first annual Tackle STEM Colorado All-Stars Hackathon in November as part of the organization's bigger emphasis on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) academics. Offensive lineman Russell Okung, an ambassador for STEM education, was a guest judge for the hackathon — one of the many STEM events Okung has participated in since joining the Broncos. He joined the team website for a series called "Tech Tuesdays with Russell" that featured several different events throughout the course of the season, including a United flight simulation. He also attended a sports tech innovation competition that the Broncos hosted at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in June. Okung joined Freeman as well as Executive Vice President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway as part of a panel on sports technology. The team that won the competition, Stryd — a Boulder company that catalogs workout data and provides audio feedback via wearable technology — advanced to the final stage of the Global Innovation in Sports Competition where they won the grand prize of $112,612.50.