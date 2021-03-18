Denver Broncos | News

Broncos agree to terms with RB Mike Boone

Mar 18, 2021 at 01:20 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added intriguing depth to their running back room.

Denver has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with free-agent running back Mike Boone, the team announced Thursday.

The former undrafted player from Cincinnati spent the first three years of his career in Minnesota, where General Manager George Paton served as the Vikings' assistant GM before taking his current role in Denver earlier this year.

Boone has tallied 379 rushing yards, four touchdowns and 5.3 yards per carry on 71 attempts in his 40 games of action. He appeared in all 16 games in each of the last two seasons and made two starts in 2019. One of those starts came in the final game of the season, as he carried the ball 17 times for 148 yards and a touchdown.

While with the Vikings, Boone largely served as a special teams contributor. He played the second-most special teams snaps (453) among Vikings players from 2019-20, and he earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in 2020 after forcing a fumble against the Texans.

Boone was a restricted free agent following the 2020 season, but the Vikings did not tender the three-year veteran. Minnesota's running back room also featured two-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook, 2019 third-round pick Alexander Mattison and former second-round pick Ameer Abdullah, which may have made Boone a luxury at the position for the Vikings. Boone became an unrestricted free agent when the league year began on Wednesday at 2 p.m. MT.

Boone could be part of a reshaped running back room in 2021 in Denver. Melvin Gordon III and Royce Freeman remain under contract, but the Broncos announced earlier Thursday that they had mutually agreed to part ways with Phillip Lindsay.

