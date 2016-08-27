Broncos 17, Rams 9: Three keys, unlocked

SPECIAL TEAMS: RETURN GAME AND PUNTERS**

It was not a notable night for the Broncos on punt returns. Jordan Norwood fielded two punts and had scant room to run, with one 2-yard return and another for no gain. Kalif Raymond had two returns and one fair catch in the second half; he finished with 11 yards on his two returns, for eight and there yards, respectively.

Special Teams Coordinator Joe DeCamillis opted to use Cody Latimer on kickoff returns in the first half, and he turned one kickoff into a 26-yard return on which he took the available alley to the right sideline and was eventually forced out of bounds. But Latimer left the game early in the third quarter with a hyperextended knee suffered on a punt play.

Riley Dixon handled all of the punting work and held on all of Brandon McManus' placekicks Saturday. Dixon finished with a net average of 40.9 yards and dropped one of his eight punts inside the 20-yard-line. The Rams returned five of his eight punts, but gained just 12 total yards on the returns.

Dixon said he was told Saturday morning that he would handle all of the night's work.

"It felt good to just kind of get into a rhythm and start to feel it out and play the course of the game," he said. "I had a couple that I wish I could have back, but that's how it goes."

Dixon's net average was affected by a punt that he dropped inside the 10-yard line in the fourth quarter, but could not be corralled by Shiloh Keo or Will Parks, leading to a touchback and Los Angeles possession at their 20.

"That's a mis-hit, [and] my fault," Dixon said. "That was supposed to be end over end, and the ball came out a little straight."

McManus was perfect on his three placekicks Saturday and praised Dixon's improvement on holds over the course of the summer.