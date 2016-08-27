Denver Broncos | News

Broncos 17, Rams 9: Three keys, unlocked

Aug 27, 2016 at 04:59 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

160827_siemian_keys_660x420.jpg


DENVER --Two good drives and plenty of defensive stops were the equation to a 17-9 Broncos win over the Los Angeles Rams in their preseason game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Saturday night.

A quick look back at the three key areas of the game and how the Broncos fared in them:

**

  1. OFFENSE: THE QUARTERBACK**

As it turned out, it was all about Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. Head Coach Gary Kubiak said he told Mark Sanchez on Saturday morning that he would not see any playing time against Los Angeles, leaving all the work with the two young passers.

"Bottom line: I've got a lot to go off of on Mark," Kubiak said. "He's played a lot of football. But I needed to see these other two kids play again."

As with the last two games, there were positives and negatives to take from both young quarterbacks.

For Siemian, it was the ability to recover from a throw he wanted back -- a deep ball to Cody Latimer that ended in a Cody Davis interception. Latimer had a go route against Trumaine Johnson, who along with Davis had the play covered. But if the ball had been to Latimer's outside shoulder, the worst that would have happened barring an unlikely deflection was an incompletion. Instead, it ended in an interception -- despite the fact that Davis appeared to lose the football as he hit the ground.

But Siemian's response was his best work of the evening: three consecutive completions to open his next drive, and then a 1-yard play-action strike to Virgil Green to close it.

"He gets a bad break on the go ball, but comes right back and goes right down the field," Kubiak said. "What I see is I see a guy getting better every time out and working real hard."

Siemian finished the game with 10 completions in 17 attempts for 122 yards, with a 76.1 quarterback rating.

Lynch entered in the third quarter and did a good job functioning under pressure. His ability to step back and away from a lunging Zach Colvin made an 17-yard screen pass to Devontae Booker possible, and launched the Broncos on their second and final touchdown drive of the night.

Lynch finished 6-of-13 for 57 yards. But some of his best work came on incompletions. Early in the fourth quarter, he stood tall under a heavy rush and floated a pass for Mose Frazier just past a defender. The ball was perfectly placed, dropping in behind coverage, but Frazier could not get both feet inbounds.

However, Lynch missed some makeable throws. Two plays after he dropped in the pass to Frazier, his pass to Durron Neal was behind the rookie receiver as he ran a quick slant, forcing the Broncos to settle for a three-and-out.

**

  1. DEFENSE: LEARNING MORE ABOUT LINE DEPTH**

With Derek Wolfe not playing after missing three days of practice this week to attend to a personal matter, Adam Gotsis started and played extensively. Although he missed an early opportunity to break up a pass at the line of scrimmage when he didn't get his arms up fast enough, he did finish with a pair of quarterback hurries.

Gotsis set up a Sadat Sulleyman sack late in the fourth quarter with an inside rush that saw him lunge at Rams QB Sean Mannion; rookie outside linebacker Sadat Sulleyman cleaned up for the sack that forced the Rams into fourth-and-goal from the Denver 12, which they failed to convert.

Newly acquired Henry Melton did not start, but rotated into the game on the second series and played extensively in the second half. He burst past Los Angeles' Andrew Donnal for pressure that led to a sack that was split between Dekoda Watson and Darius Kilgo.

**

Battering Rams: Broncos finish off L.A.

The Broncos pulled out a narrow victory over the Rams after falling down early and battling back. (photos by Gabriel Christus unless otherwise noted)

No Title
1 / 57
No Title
2 / 57
No Title
3 / 57
No Title
4 / 57
No Title
5 / 57
No Title
6 / 57
No Title
7 / 57
No Title
8 / 57
No Title
9 / 57
No Title
10 / 57
No Title
11 / 57
No Title
12 / 57
No Title
13 / 57
No Title
14 / 57
No Title
15 / 57
No Title
16 / 57
No Title
17 / 57
No Title
18 / 57
No Title
19 / 57
No Title
20 / 57
No Title
21 / 57
No Title
22 / 57
No Title
23 / 57
No Title
24 / 57
No Title
25 / 57
No Title
26 / 57
No Title
27 / 57
No Title
28 / 57
No Title
29 / 57
No Title
30 / 57
No Title
31 / 57
No Title
32 / 57
No Title
33 / 57
No Title
34 / 57
No Title
35 / 57
No Title
36 / 57
No Title
37 / 57
No Title
38 / 57
No Title
39 / 57
No Title
40 / 57
No Title
41 / 57
No Title
42 / 57
No Title
43 / 57
No Title
44 / 57
No Title
45 / 57
No Title
46 / 57
No Title
47 / 57
No Title
48 / 57
No Title
49 / 57
No Title
50 / 57
No Title
51 / 57
No Title
52 / 57
No Title
53 / 57
No Title
54 / 57
No Title
55 / 57
No Title
56 / 57
No Title
57 / 57
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. SPECIAL TEAMS: RETURN GAME AND PUNTERS**

It was not a notable night for the Broncos on punt returns. Jordan Norwood fielded two punts and had scant room to run, with one 2-yard return and another for no gain. Kalif Raymond had two returns and one fair catch in the second half; he finished with 11 yards on his two returns, for eight and there yards, respectively.

Special Teams Coordinator Joe DeCamillis opted to use Cody Latimer on kickoff returns in the first half, and he turned one kickoff into a 26-yard return on which he took the available alley to the right sideline and was eventually forced out of bounds. But Latimer left the game early in the third quarter with a hyperextended knee suffered on a punt play.

Riley Dixon handled all of the punting work and held on all of Brandon McManus' placekicks Saturday. Dixon finished with a net average of 40.9 yards and dropped one of his eight punts inside the 20-yard-line. The Rams returned five of his eight punts, but gained just 12 total yards on the returns.

Dixon said he was told Saturday morning that he would handle all of the night's work.

"It felt good to just kind of get into a rhythm and start to feel it out and play the course of the game," he said. "I had a couple that I wish I could have back, but that's how it goes."

Dixon's net average was affected by a punt that he dropped inside the 10-yard line in the fourth quarter, but could not be corralled by Shiloh Keo or Will Parks, leading to a touchback and Los Angeles possession at their 20.

"That's a mis-hit, [and] my fault," Dixon said. "That was supposed to be end over end, and the ball came out a little straight."

McManus was perfect on his three placekicks Saturday and praised Dixon's improvement on holds over the course of the summer.

"He's done better. I definitely struggled with him in the beginning," McManus said. "It's a different body; he's getting the holds down, but it just was something different visually to me, so I've continued to work more and more with him, and I've gotten to that point where I feel like I'll be able to put the ball where I want to be, and I'll be able to make the kick."

Related Content

news

Cover 4: Broncos fall 27-24 to Chiefs in season-ending nailbiter

Denver's 2017 season came to a close Sunday as they lost to Kansas City.

news

BMW Ultimate Performance: C.J. Anderson runs to the end

C.J. Anderson and the ground game got the Broncos going early in Washington, and then after the game was all but lost, he helped the team retrieve some dignity on a late drive.

news

Cover 4: Broncos' win streak ends with 27-11 loss to Washington

The Broncos couldn't capitalize on an early advantage and dropped to 5-10 on the year.

news

BMW Ultimate Performance: C.J. Anderson's quest for 1,000

Anderson's big night last week has him nearing a milestone number. If he hits it, he knows the accomplishment will belong to the offensive line as much as himself.

news

Cover 4: Broncos 'rush' by Colts for 25-13 win

In Thursday night's Color Rush game, the Broncos put together a strong second-half performance to capture their second victory in a row.

news

BMW Ultimate Performance: Brandon Marshall sets tone as defense delivers

The Broncos' first shutout in 12 years was also one of the NFL's most dominant defensive performances in recent memory.

news

Cover 4: Broncos race by Jets 23-0 to snap skid

These are the four pieces of information you need to know following the Broncos' win.

news

BMW Ultimate Performance: Justin Simmons steps up

With Aqib Talib suspended last Sunday, Simmons was asked to play slot cornerback, and delivered a big play and solid work against a demanding attack.

news

Cover 4: Dolphins best Broncos, 35-9

These are the four pieces of information you need to know following the Broncos' loss.

news

BMW Ultimate Performance: Shaquil Barrett

Barrett's big-play ability has been on display in consecutive games.

news

Cover 4: Broncos fall 21-14 to Raiders in Oakland

These are the four pieces of information you need to know following the Broncos' loss.

news

BMW Ultimate Performance: Broncos' exemplary work against the run starts up front

Last Sunday, they prevented Cincinnati's running backs from getting even a single first down on the ground, as the Bengals' only rushing first down was from QB Andy Dalton.

Advertising