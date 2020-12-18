Denver Broncos | News

Brandon McManus named Week 14 NFLPA Community MVP

Dec 18, 2020 at 10:20 AM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

201218_mcmanus

For his efforts donating money for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, kicker Brandon McManus has earned the NFL Players Association's Community MVP award for Week 14.

His Project McManus foundation started a program in December to give $15,000 to three local restaurants and $15,000 to cover overdue rent or mortgage payments for single-parent households and mothers affected by domestic abuse, poverty, trauma or homelessness.

"I am humbled and honored to be named Week 14 NFLPA Community MVP," McManus said in a statement. "My foundation and I strive to find impactful ways to impact families, businesses and youth facing hardship."

In its first week, the Helping for the Holidays program donated $5,000 to Jack's Bar & Grill "covering food costs, providing free meals to the public to encourage tipping of staff and assisting with business expenses," the NFLPA wrote.

Over the coming two weeks, McManus' foundations will make additional $5,000 donations to two other local restaurants.

The NFLPA also noted that McManus previously made a donation to fund 20,000 meals for the Food Bank of the Rockies and donated 400 meals to UCHealth health-care workers on the front lines.

