Bradley Chubb named Broncos' 2020 Ed Block Courage Award recipient 

Dec 31, 2020 at 08:05 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have selected outside linebacker Bradley Chubb as their 2020 Ed Block Courage Award winner, it was announced in a team meeting on Thursday.

Each year, the Ed Block Courage Award honors players who exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.

Chubb was selected by his teammates for his approach and dedication to the rehab process after suffering a season-ending knee injury on Sept. 29, 2019. He was one of two players throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to spend the entire offseason rehabbing his injury, showing professionalism and toughness by playing at a Pro Bowl level in 2020.

Chubb, who was named a starter for his first Pro Bowl in 2020, was the only NFL player selected who participated in four or fewer games a season ago.  

Selected by Denver fifth overall from North Carolina State University in the 2018 NFL Draft, Chubb has recorded 42 tackles (26 solo), 7.5 sacks (50 yds.), 19 quarterbacks hits, nine tackles for loss and one forced fumble in 14 games played. He ranked fourth in the NFL in total quarterback knockdowns and hurries (66) before missing Denver's Week 16 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Ed Block Courage Award is named in honor of Ed Block, the longtime head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts, who was a pioneer in his profession and a respected humanitarian. Recipients are selected by their teammates for exceptional courage, great character and inspiring effort. 

Details regarding the 43rd Ed Block Courage Awards recognizing recipients from each of the 32 NFL teams will be announced at a later date.

ALL-TIME DENVER BRONCOS ED BLOCK COURAGE AWARD WINNERS

Table inside Article
Year Player
1984 Keith Bishop
1985 Rulon Jones
1986 Rubin Carter
1987 Dennis Smith
1988 Gerald Wilhite
1989 Rick Dennison
1990 Keith Kartz
1991 John Elway
1992 Dennis Smith
1993 Simon Fletcher
1994 Rondel Jones
1995 Dave Wyman
1996 Ed McCaffrey
1997 Steve Atwater
1998 Tony Jones
1999 Rod Smith
2000 John Mobley
2001 Terrell Davis
2002 Keith Burns
2003 Tom Nalen
2004 Dan Neil
2005 Dwayne Carswell
2006 Louis Green
2007 John Engelberger
2008 Marquand Manuel
2009 Brian Dawkins
2010 Ryan Clady
2011 Elvis Dumervil
2012 Chris Kuper
2013 Knowshon Moreno
2014 Chris Harris Jr.
2015 Brandon Marshall/Danny Trevathan
2016 Matt Paradis
2017 Todd Davis
2018 Jeff Heuerman
2019 Andy Janovich
2020 Bradley Chubb

Advertising