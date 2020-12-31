Bradley Chubb named Broncos' 2020 Ed Block Courage Award recipient 

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have selected outside linebacker Bradley Chubb as their 2020 Ed Block Courage Award winner, it was announced in a team meeting on Thursday.

Each year, the Ed Block Courage Award honors players who exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.

Chubb was selected by his teammates for his approach and dedication to the rehab process after suffering a season-ending knee injury on Sept. 29, 2019. He was one of two players throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to spend the entire offseason rehabbing his injury, showing professionalism and toughness by playing at a Pro Bowl level in 2020.

Chubb, who was named a starter for his first Pro Bowl in 2020, was the only NFL player selected who participated in four or fewer games a season ago.

Selected by Denver fifth overall from North Carolina State University in the 2018 NFL Draft, Chubb has recorded 42 tackles (26 solo), 7.5 sacks (50 yds.), 19 quarterbacks hits, nine tackles for loss and one forced fumble in 14 games played. He ranked fourth in the NFL in total quarterback knockdowns and hurries (66) before missing Denver's Week 16 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Ed Block Courage Award is named in honor of Ed Block, the longtime head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts, who was a pioneer in his profession and a respected humanitarian. Recipients are selected by their teammates for exceptional courage, great character and inspiring effort.