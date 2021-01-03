Bradley Chubb inactive for Week 17 vs. Raiders

DENVER — Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is inactive for the Broncos' Week 17 game against the Raiders, the team announced 90 minutes before kickoff.

Chubb was among the Broncos' five inactive players for Sunday's season finale after being listed as questionable on the team's final injury report.

Chubb did not play in Week 16 after suffering a Week 15 ankle injury, and he will finish the season with 7.5 sacks.

Safety Trey Marshall (quad) and outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ribs) will also miss Sunday's game after being listed as questionable.

Jake Butt, who was activated from IR on Thursday, will be active for the first time since Week 6.