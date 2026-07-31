'Born to be a Bronco': RB J.K. Dobbins eyes best season yet for team that 'believed in me from the beginning'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When J.K. Dobbins was growing up in Houston, Texas, he had hopes of playing for the Broncos.

At that age, Dobbins merely wanted to play for the local Pee-Wee football iteration that shared a name with his current professional team. Dobbins' hope, unfortunately, initially went unrealized for financial reasons.

"I always wanted to play for the Broncos, but I never got to," Dobbins said. "All my friends, all my cousins, they'd be playing for the Broncos. I'm like, 'Man, I want to play for them.'"

A younger Dobbins vowed that he would one day earn a chance to play for the Broncos, and that dream was realized as he signed ahead of the 2025 season.

As he prepares to enter his second season in Denver, Dobbins remains convinced that his tenure with the Broncos is a realized fate.

"This organization is amazing," Dobbins said. "I was born to be a Bronco. I know I was drafted to the Ravens and played for the Chargers for one year, but I think I'm truly a Bronco. All roads led to here. I said last year, I had to get over the mountain to get here, and I'm here. I'm here to stay."

Dobbins said Denver "felt like home" when he arrived ahead of last season, and he never intended to leave in free agency in March.

"When I first got here, I just felt the love," Dobbins said. "Sean Payton is my favorite head coach I've ever played for. It just all feels like family here. They believed in me from the beginning."

That belief, Dobbins said, will help fuel his 2026 season. The veteran running back helped the Broncos surge to an 8-2 start before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 10 against the Raiders, and he was among the NFL's rushing leaders in that opening stretch of the season.

"He was a big part of why we won 14 games last year, and sometimes that can get lost in the narrative," Payton said Friday. "Certainly, he's been injured, and yet what we were able to do when he was healthy had a lot to do with where we ended up, so it was unfortunate. I believe in the player a lot."

Entering his seventh NFL season, the 2020 second-round pick is driven by a desire to not let himself or his organization down. Dobbins said he's confident that he's poised to play a complete season.

"The storm can't last forever," Dobbins said. "I'm from Texas. Born in Houston, Texas. We get hurricanes, right? A storm can be long. It can be very dangerous. It can be dark for a long time. You don't know when you're going to get power. You don't know when the next thing is. But they never last forever."

When available, few have matched Dobbins' production. He averaged 5.0 yards per carry in 2025, and he notched 772 rushing yards and four scores in just 10 games. Dobbins' rushing total was the most by a Broncos running back through the first 10 games of a season since Mike Anderson in 2005.

In a place where Dobbins feels he was always destined to play, he plans to turn in the best performance of his career.