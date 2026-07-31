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LT Garett Bolles voted No. 42 on NFL Top 100 list

Jul 31, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver's blind-side protector has earned league-wide recognition.

Following a standout 2025 campaign, left tackle Garett Bolles has been named the No. 42 player on the 2026 NFL Top 100 list, the NFL announced Friday.

The ranking is the highest of Bolles' career, as the 10th-year player made his NFL Top 100 debut in 2021 when he snagged the 82nd-overall spot.

Bolles' recognition by his peers follows a 2025 campaign in which he allowed the lowest pressure rate of any left tackle in the NFL, according to NextGen Stats. Bolles, who played 99 percent of Denver's offensive snaps last season, posted that pressure rate despite handling the second-most one-on-one matchups of any offensive lineman in the league.

The 20th-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Bolles earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career in 2025.

Bolles is the fourth Broncos player to be named to this year's iteration of the NFL Top 100, which is determined annually by votes from players across the league. Defensive lineman Zach Allen (No. 73), wide receiver Courtland Sutton (No. 68) and quarterback Bo Nix (No. 59) were previously named to the list.

With Bolles' selection, the Broncos have equaled their number of Top 100 selections from last year's edition of the list.

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