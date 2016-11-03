BMW Ultimate Performance: When the deep ball was there, Trevor Siemian took advantage

They sustained it one play later -- once again, with two tight ends, although they were split to each side. San Diego used its same formation, again aligning the inside linebackers within four yards of the line of scrimmage, and again bringing a safety up alongside the linebackers.

Once again, the Chargers focus on short coverage, which leaves three defenders in the middle of the field with just one Bronco in the area (Green). Green is to Siemian's left, so when Siemian looks in that direction, he sees both Green and Thomas. It's an easy choice for Siemian.

Lowery sees Siemian turn to his left to prepare a deep attempt to Thomas, who has worked his way outside of Hayward and is flying toward the left sideline. But he is too late to have any impact on the play; he won't arrive until after Thomas completes the catch over Hayward.