BMW Ultimate Performance: Trevor Siemian continues his growth

His 29-yard completion earlier that series to Jeff Heuerman is one example, as Heuerman gets caught up in traffic and nearly collides with a Bengals defender.

But Siemian still delivers the football once he sees Heuerman has avoided losing stride, and the 29-yard completion was perhaps the most significant non-touchdown play of the day for the Broncos, moving them to near midfield and providing momentum for the touchdown to come.

The promise is there for Siemian, and it's how he earned a game ball and AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

NOTES:

... The offense will head to Florida's west coast this weekend looking to improve its consistency and first-down production. The Broncos had more drives without a first down (six) than in the previous two games combined (three), largely because its first-down production was its lowest this season, an average of 4.06 yards per first-down play, down from 5.79 yards per first-down play over the first two games.