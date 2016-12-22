BMW Ultimate Performance: Numbers show how pass defense sets the pace

But with a 67.5 rating representing the league's best pass defense by that statistic, it shows just how much the standards have changed in the sport over the decades.

In 1978, the first year in which passing rules were liberalized, the league average rating was 65.0. But even as recently as 2003, the league's average quarterback rating remained in the 70s, when it was 78.3.

This year, a league-average rating is 89.4 -- a slight drop from the 90.2 rating of the 2015 season that was an NFL record. But the Broncos' pass defense this year has limited foes to a rating 21.9 points this year's league average -- an over-average figure that currently ranks sixth-best of any team in the last 25 seasons, and 14th since the 1978 rules changes.