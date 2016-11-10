BMW Ultimate Performance: Kapri Bibbs' TD a triumph of quick decisions, teamwork

But Bibbs also has to make the right decision. This is a moment where an explosive play is the only thing that will help the Broncos. When he reaches the 34-yard line, he has a choice. He can cut outside, which is a more certain bet to pick up 10 to 15 yards, but limits his downfield options. Or he can cut inside, and if he makes the first man miss, he's on a straight line up field where he will have a full horizon of options in front of him.