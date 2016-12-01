BMW Ultimate Performance: How Trevor Siemian's scramble to a TD pass was a group effort

In football, great improvisation rarely happens on its own.

So while Trevor Siemian deserves plenty of credit for his double-back scramble in the third quarter last Sunday to set up a 6-yard touchdown pass, it doesn't happen without equally important persistence from his teammates.

Start with Donald Stephenson, who replaced Ty Sambrailo at right tackle one quarter earlier. Justin Houston gets an outside step and beats Stephenson wide, and with Siemian taking a shotgun drop that has him nine yards behind the line of scrimmage, Houston is in position for the sack.

But as Siemian steps to his left and away from Houston, Stephenson keeps battling. Siemian steps back, and Stephenson guides Houston in front of him and outside, moving him away from Siemian and giving him the opportunity to cut back to the right.