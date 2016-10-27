BMW Ultimate Performance: Big night for ground game a team effort

The Broncos' next possession ended in another touchdown, and Devontae Booker's 8-yard run on the second play of the series is a big reason why. This was the first of three consecutive carries that picked up 30 yards and moved the Broncos into field-goal range, and sees outstanding tandem work.

It starts with Garcia pulling all the way over from his left guard spot to the right flank, where he takes out Simon. Then it's up to Janovich and Michael Schofield. Schofield disengages from a two-man block on Vince Wilfork when he sees Brian Cushing moving toward a gap; he turns and removes Cushing from the play. When Janovich flies outside to take care of Bernardrick McKinney, Booker has the crease he needs.

Booker's next two gains see further good work from the line. On a 12-yard run, Booker is able to use Matt Paradis' block on Cushing to reach the second level and beyond; a 10-yard run on the next play after that sees Booker make a cut to get past Bernardrick McKinney, who has been guided off-balance by Stephenson, Booker then gets the last three yards by fighting through two defenders.

Further success for the ground game will depend on whether Booker can handle an increased role and whether Kapri Bibbs is up to the task while Anderson recovers from his knee injury.