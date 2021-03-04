Denver Broncos | News

'Behind the Broncos: No Shortcuts' to take fans behind the scenes for George Paton's first offseason in Denver

Mar 04, 2021 at 10:16 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — This spring, Broncos fans will receive an unprecedented look at how the team is built.

Over the next few months, the team will take viewers into the war room and beyond with "Behind the Broncos: No Shortcuts," a first-of-its-kind episodic docuseries on the team. It will provide a look at General Manager George Paton's first offseason in Denver, as he and the team's front office and coaching staff work together to reshape the roster for the 2021 NFL season.

The first episode will premiere live on the Broncos' YouTube channel at 6 p.m. MT on Tuesday, March 9.

Fans can expect to get exclusive, behind-the-scenes access with Paton as he settles into his new role, including meetings with team staff and much more.

The primary focus, naturally, will be on how he and the team make their decisions in free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft as they push to return to playoff contention.

Stay tuned to the Broncos' social media channels (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) for more information as we near the first episode.

