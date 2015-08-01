Around the Web: Sat., Aug. 1

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Broncos players are back to the ](http://www.denverpost.com/broncos/ci_28569439/broncos-training-camp-horsepower-comes-from-campground)training camp grind. (Troy Renck, Denver Post)
Wolfe vows to work hard, be ready upon return. (Nicki Jhbvala, Denver Post)
[Antonio Smith runs through drills on first day of camp. (Nicki Jhbvala, Denver Post)
Taking attendance on Broncos first day. (Paul Klee, Colorado Springs Gazette)
Manning learned from his father how to throw the run. (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)
Friday Faceoff: Who is the Bronco nobody is talking about (but should be)? (Paul Klee and David Ramsey, Colorado Springs Gazette)
Manning: “I actually throw well on the run, maybe even better than some guys that actually run well." (Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports)
As the Broncos opened their 2015 training camp in front of nearly 5,000 fans, most of the eyes were on the offensive line. To start, anyway. (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)
[Brandon Marshall and Danny Trevathan participated in individual and seven-on-seven snaps but not team drills.(Cameron Wolfe, Denver Post)
In the wake of 's knee injury, history seems destined to repeat. (Terry Frei, Denver Post)
"This line, it's a Mile High line, a mile long," (Benjamin Hochman, Denver Post)
Sanders said, "That's signature Peyton and hopefully that's all year long." (Mike Klis, 9news)