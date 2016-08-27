5 Key Moments: Broncos take down Rams, 17-9

With the Broncos on their own 26-yard line with just 38 seconds to go in the first half, Demaryius Thomas took over. Thomas took off down the right sideline, and with a Rams' cornerback all over him, he gave quarterback Trevor Siemian enough room to make a play. Siemian launched a perfect pass and Thomas stuck his right arm out to stab the ball and make the catch for a 43-yard game. Cornerback Marcus Roberson was whistled for pass interference, but Thomas didn't need the help. The catch helped set up a 50-yard Brandon McManus field goal to give Denver the halftime lead.