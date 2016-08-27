Denver Broncos | News

5 Key Moments: Broncos take down Rams, 17-9

Aug 27, 2016 at 03:03 PM

  1. Von is back to sack!

Outside linebacker Von Miller saw extensive time with the first-team defense in the third preseason game, but it didn't take long to see that he has not missed a beat despite missing much of the offseason while taking care of his long-term contract extension. After taking down Case Keenum for a loss of nine yards on third down on the Rams' first drive, Miller then gave his first sack dance of the season.

2. Offense gets the Green light

After three consecutive C.J. Anderson runs moved the Broncos 35 yards to the Rams' 1-yard line, tight end Virgil Green helped cap off the drive. Quarterback Trevor Siemian then took advantage of the run game's success. He faked a handoff and found Green wide open in the back of the end zone for his first touchdown pass of the 2016 preseason. The catch capped off a seven-play, 67-yard drive that took less than four minutes and gave the Broncos a 7-6 lead over the Rams.

3. Look ma, one hand!

With the Broncos on their own 26-yard line with just 38 seconds to go in the first half, Demaryius Thomas took over. Thomas took off down the right sideline, and with a Rams' cornerback all over him, he gave quarterback Trevor Siemian enough room to make a play. Siemian launched a perfect pass and Thomas stuck his right arm out to stab the ball and make the catch for a 43-yard game. Cornerback Marcus Roberson was whistled for pass interference, but Thomas didn't need the help. The catch helped set up a 50-yard Brandon McManus field goal to give Denver the halftime lead.

4. Ronnie runs through the Rams

With some nice cuts through the line up the middle and off the left tackle, running back Ronnie Hillman closed out a third-quarter drive with vision that drove the Broncos into the end zone for their second touchdown.

Battering Rams: Broncos finish off L.A.

The Broncos pulled out a narrow victory over the Rams after falling down early and battling back. (photos by Gabriel Christus unless otherwise noted)

Linebacker Dekoda Watson continued his sack streak through the preseason, adding 2.5 sacks in the third game, bringing his total through three games to four, with at least a half-sack in each game. In one stretch early in the fourth quarter, Watson burst through Los Angeles' line twice, splitting one sack on Rams QB Sean Mannion with nose tackle Darius Kilgo  before adding a sole sack on Mannion for a loss of eight yards. Watson's sacks accounted for 22 yards Saturday.

The Broncos have other promotions here, in addition to following promotions available the day after the game:

  • Papa John's is offering the "If the Broncos win, you win!" promotion, which gives fans in Colorado 50 percent off all orders the day after a Broncos win (home or away).
  • McDonald's is offering fans in Colorado one-dollar Big Mac sandwiches or one-dollar sausage egg McMuffins on Monday and 30 percent off any jersey in the Broncos team store the day after the game.

