2020 vision: Looking ahead to Denver's Week 13 'Sunday Night Football' matchup vs. the Chiefs

Jun 26, 2020 at 02:33 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Top moments from the Broncos' history vs. the Chiefs in photos

Relive the Broncos' series history with the Chiefs with photographs dating to the teams' AFL roots in the 1960s.

Halfback Floyd Little tries to break through Chiefs tacklers during an October 4, 1970 win (26-13) over Kansas City at Mile High Stadium.
1 / 76

Halfback Floyd Little tries to break through Chiefs tacklers during an October 4, 1970 win (26-13) over Kansas City at Mile High Stadium.

John Gordon
Defensive tackle Lyle Alzado rushes Chiefs quarterback Mike Livingston during a game in Kansas City.
2 / 76

Defensive tackle Lyle Alzado rushes Chiefs quarterback Mike Livingston during a game in Kansas City.

Cornerback Steve Wilson scores a touchdown during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium.
3 / 76

Cornerback Steve Wilson scores a touchdown during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium.

Rod Hanna
Sammy Winder breaks upfield during a game against the Chiefs.
4 / 76

Sammy Winder breaks upfield during a game against the Chiefs.

Running back Sammy Winder breaks through the hole during a September 10. 1989 win (34-20) over the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium.
5 / 76

Running back Sammy Winder breaks through the hole during a September 10. 1989 win (34-20) over the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium.

Eric Lars Bakke
Michael Brooks (56), Greg Kragen (71), Rick Dennison (55) and Marc Munford (51) of the Denver Broncos during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 10, 1989 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke
6 / 76

Michael Brooks (56), Greg Kragen (71), Rick Dennison (55) and Marc Munford (51) of the Denver Broncos during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 10, 1989 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Rick Dennison of the Denver Broncos during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 10, 1989 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke
7 / 76

Rick Dennison of the Denver Broncos during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 10, 1989 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg stuffs a Chiefs ball carrier during a game in Kansas City.
8 / 76

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg stuffs a Chiefs ball carrier during a game in Kansas City.

Eric Lars Bakke
Tim Lucas anticipates a play against the Kansas City Chiefs in either 1990 or 1991.
9 / 76

Tim Lucas anticipates a play against the Kansas City Chiefs in either 1990 or 1991.

Eric Lars Bakke
John Elway calls an audible against the Kansas City Chiefs in a snow storm.
10 / 76

John Elway calls an audible against the Kansas City Chiefs in a snow storm.

Eric Lars Bakke
Karl Mecklenburg gets in on a gang tackle against Chiefs fullback Christian Okoye during a win over Kansas City on October 20, 1991.
11 / 76

Karl Mecklenburg gets in on a gang tackle against Chiefs fullback Christian Okoye during a win over Kansas City on October 20, 1991.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg wraps up a Chiefs ball carrier during an October 4, 1992 win (20-19) over Kansas City at Mile High Stadium.
12 / 76

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg wraps up a Chiefs ball carrier during an October 4, 1992 win (20-19) over Kansas City at Mile High Stadium.

Eric Lars Bakke
John Elway passes against the Kansas City Chiefs October 4, 1992.
13 / 76

John Elway passes against the Kansas City Chiefs October 4, 1992.

Eric Lars Bakke
Rod Bernstine leaves a Chiefs defender behind during a 27-21 win over Kansas City on December 12, 1993.
14 / 76

Rod Bernstine leaves a Chiefs defender behind during a 27-21 win over Kansas City on December 12, 1993.

Eric Lars Bakke
John Elway fades back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs December 4, 1994.
15 / 76

John Elway fades back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs December 4, 1994.

Rod Hanna
Tight end Shannon Sharpe celebrates during an October 27, 1996 win (34-7) over the Kansas City Chiefs.
16 / 76

Tight end Shannon Sharpe celebrates during an October 27, 1996 win (34-7) over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bernard Grant
Running back Terrell Davis carries the ball upfield during an October 27, 1996 win (34-7) over the Kansas City Chiefs.
17 / 76

Running back Terrell Davis carries the ball upfield during an October 27, 1996 win (34-7) over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Martin
John Elway prepares to take a snap in action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on August 31, 1997.
18 / 76

John Elway prepares to take a snap in action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on August 31, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver: John Elway passes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on August 31, 1997.
19 / 76

Denver: John Elway passes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on August 31, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver: Terrell Davis rushes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on August 31, 1997.
20 / 76

Denver: Terrell Davis rushes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on August 31, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver: Neil Smith rushes the quarterback against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on August 31, 1997.
21 / 76

Denver: Neil Smith rushes the quarterback against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on August 31, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver: Alfred Williams moves around the block while trying to make a play against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on August 31, 1997.
22 / 76

Denver: Alfred Williams moves around the block while trying to make a play against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on August 31, 1997.

David Gonzales
Kansas City: Maa Tanuvasa, Steve Atwater, and John Mobley gang tackle a Chiefs running back as the Broncos team defense performed tremendously during the second round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on January 4, 1998.
23 / 76

Kansas City: Maa Tanuvasa, Steve Atwater, and John Mobley gang tackle a Chiefs running back as the Broncos team defense performed tremendously during the second round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on January 4, 1998.

David Gonzales
Kansas City: John Elway throws deep against Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on January 4, 1998.
24 / 76

Kansas City: John Elway throws deep against Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on January 4, 1998.

Eric Lars Bakke
Kansas City: With a little more than 12 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Terrell Davis took the handoff from John Elway and led by a block by Shannon Sharpe, scored the touchdown that would put the Broncos ahead for good against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on January 4, 1998.
25 / 76

Kansas City: With a little more than 12 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Terrell Davis took the handoff from John Elway and led by a block by Shannon Sharpe, scored the touchdown that would put the Broncos ahead for good against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on January 4, 1998.

Eric Lars Bakke
Kansas City: Shannon Sharpe mock salutes the Chiefs fans at the end of the game after the Broncos' victory. against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on January 4, 1998.
26 / 76

Kansas City: Shannon Sharpe mock salutes the Chiefs fans at the end of the game after the Broncos' victory. against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on January 4, 1998.

David Gonzales
Terrell Davis beats the defense to the end zone for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1998.
27 / 76

Terrell Davis beats the defense to the end zone for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1998.

Eric Lars Bakke
Shannon Sharpe tries to break free after making a reception against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1998.
28 / 76

Shannon Sharpe tries to break free after making a reception against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1998.

Eric Lars Bakke
Quarterback Bubby Brister spikes the ball after a first quarter bootleg touchdown run against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1998.
29 / 76

Quarterback Bubby Brister spikes the ball after a first quarter bootleg touchdown run against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1998.

Eric Lars Bakke
Rod Smith beats the secondary and makes a long reception against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 6, 1998.
30 / 76

Rod Smith beats the secondary and makes a long reception against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 6, 1998.

Ryan McKee
Willie Green breaks free from the Chiefs defender and carries the ball down to the 5 yard line against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 6, 1998.
31 / 76

Willie Green breaks free from the Chiefs defender and carries the ball down to the 5 yard line against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 6, 1998.

Ryan McKee
John Elway rushes the ball down to about the 2 yard line against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 6, 1998.
32 / 76

John Elway rushes the ball down to about the 2 yard line against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 6, 1998.

David Gonzales
Rod Smith tries to pick up extra yardage after a reception against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 6, 1998.
33 / 76

Rod Smith tries to pick up extra yardage after a reception against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 6, 1998.

David Gonzales
Deltha O' Neal celebrates after the first of his 4 interceptions on the day against the Kansas City Chiefs at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on October 7, 2001.
34 / 76

Deltha O' Neal celebrates after the first of his 4 interceptions on the day against the Kansas City Chiefs at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on October 7, 2001.

Brian Gadery
Clinton Portis rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on December 15, 2002.
35 / 76

Clinton Portis rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on December 15, 2002.

Clinton Portis rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on December 15, 2002.
36 / 76

Clinton Portis rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on December 15, 2002.

Mike Anderson rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on October 20, 2002.
37 / 76

Mike Anderson rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on October 20, 2002.

Clinton Portis hops into the end zone for his first of five rushing touchdowns on the day against the Kansas City Chiefs at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on December 7, 2003.
38 / 76

Clinton Portis hops into the end zone for his first of five rushing touchdowns on the day against the Kansas City Chiefs at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on December 7, 2003.

Champ Bailey leaps through the air for a first down after making a reception on offense during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
39 / 76

Champ Bailey leaps through the air for a first down after making a reception on offense during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Patrick Hape spikes the ball in celebration after his touchdown celebration during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
40 / 76

Patrick Hape spikes the ball in celebration after his touchdown celebration during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Jake Plummer rushes the ball during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
41 / 76

Jake Plummer rushes the ball during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Jake Plummer runs into the end zone for a touchdown as the Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 30-10 at Invesco Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 26, 2005. Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson and Associates
42 / 76

Jake Plummer runs into the end zone for a touchdown as the Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 30-10 at Invesco Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 26, 2005. Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson and Associates

Ashley Lelie runs with the ball as Jake Plummer provides a block ahead of him as Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 30-10 at Invesco Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 26, 2005. Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson and Associates
43 / 76

Ashley Lelie runs with the ball as Jake Plummer provides a block ahead of him as Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 30-10 at Invesco Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 26, 2005. Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson and Associates

Jake Plummer congratulates Jason Elam on a successful field goal as the Denver Broncos played the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 NFL action at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 17, 2006. Trevor Brown, Jr./Rich Clarkson & Associates, LLC
44 / 76

Jake Plummer congratulates Jason Elam on a successful field goal as the Denver Broncos played the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 NFL action at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 17, 2006. Trevor Brown, Jr./Rich Clarkson & Associates, LLC

Rod Smith tries to turn upfield after a catch as the Denver Broncos played the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 NFL action at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 17, 2006. Trevor Brown, Jr./Rich Clarkson & Associates, LLC
45 / 76

Rod Smith tries to turn upfield after a catch as the Denver Broncos played the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 NFL action at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 17, 2006. Trevor Brown, Jr./Rich Clarkson & Associates, LLC

Tatum Bell tries to escape a tackle as the Denver Broncos played the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 NFL action at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 17, 2006. Trevor Brown, Jr./Rich Clarkson & Associates, LLC
46 / 76

Tatum Bell tries to escape a tackle as the Denver Broncos played the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 NFL action at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 17, 2006. Trevor Brown, Jr./Rich Clarkson & Associates, LLC

Denver Broncos kicker Jason Elam watches his 44 yard field goal clear the uprights in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs.
47 / 76

Denver Broncos kicker Jason Elam watches his 44 yard field goal clear the uprights in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall gains over a 1,000 yards for the season with a touchdown grab late in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs.
48 / 76

Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall gains over a 1,000 yards for the season with a touchdown grab late in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Elvis Dumervil tries to evade an offensive lineman during action in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Invesco Field December 7, 2008
49 / 76

Elvis Dumervil tries to evade an offensive lineman during action in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Invesco Field December 7, 2008

Jay Cutler drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 7, 2008.
50 / 76

Jay Cutler drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 7, 2008.

Brandon Marshall makes an acrobatic play against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 7, 2008.
51 / 76

Brandon Marshall makes an acrobatic play against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 7, 2008.

Andre Goodman celebrates after returning a fumble for a touchdown in the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs, December 6, 2009 in Kansas City,MO.
52 / 76

Andre Goodman celebrates after returning a fumble for a touchdown in the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs, December 6, 2009 in Kansas City,MO.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Knowshon Moreno dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs,December 6,2009 in Kansas City,MO.(AP Photo/Eric Bakke)
53 / 76

Knowshon Moreno dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs,December 6,2009 in Kansas City,MO.(AP Photo/Eric Bakke)

Brandon Marshall leaps into the end zone in the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs,December 6,2009 in Kansas City,MO.(AP Photo/Eric Bakke)
54 / 76

Brandon Marshall leaps into the end zone in the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs,December 6,2009 in Kansas City,MO.(AP Photo/Eric Bakke)

Denver Broncos Knowshon Moreno (27) cuts to avoid Kansas City Chief Andy Studebaker (96) on 22-yard run in first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City,MO. November 13, 2011.
55 / 76

Denver Broncos Knowshon Moreno (27) cuts to avoid Kansas City Chief Andy Studebaker (96) on 22-yard run in first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City,MO. November 13, 2011.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos Eric Decker hauls in a 56 yard touchdown pass in fourth quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs November 13, 2011 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
56 / 76

Denver Broncos Eric Decker hauls in a 56 yard touchdown pass in fourth quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs November 13, 2011 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Ben Hays/Ben Hays
Denver Broncos Tim Tebow runs up the middle for a 7 yard touchdown run in first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs November 13, 2011 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
57 / 76

Denver Broncos Tim Tebow runs up the middle for a 7 yard touchdown run in first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs November 13, 2011 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Ben Hays/Ben Hays
Denver Broncos Von Miller sacks quarterback Matt Cassel in first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs November 13, 2011 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
58 / 76

Denver Broncos Von Miller sacks quarterback Matt Cassel in first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs November 13, 2011 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Ben Hays/Ben Hays
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) hauls in a 36 yard pass on 2-and-8 during third quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver,CO December 30, 2012.
59 / 76

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) hauls in a 36 yard pass on 2-and-8 during third quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver,CO December 30, 2012.

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sacks the quarterback for a 5 yard loss during second quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on December 30, 2012.
60 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sacks the quarterback for a 5 yard loss during second quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on December 30, 2012.

Ben Hays/2012 Ben Hays
Denver Broncos linebacker Wesley Woodyard (52) sacks Kansas City Chiefs Brady Quinn (9) during second quarter action in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO November 25, 2012.
61 / 76

Denver Broncos linebacker Wesley Woodyard (52) sacks Kansas City Chiefs Brady Quinn (9) during second quarter action in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO November 25, 2012.

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) throws to an open receiver on Denver's second series during fourth quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO November 25, 2012.
62 / 76

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) throws to an open receiver on Denver's second series during fourth quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO November 25, 2012.

Denver Broncos running back Montee Ball (28) scores a touchdown during second quarter action of the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Nov. 17, 2013 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)
63 / 76

Denver Broncos running back Montee Ball (28) scores a touchdown during second quarter action of the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Nov. 17, 2013 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus/2013 Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Kayvon Webster (36) tackles Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) during third quarter action of the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Nov. 17, 2013 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)
64 / 76

Denver Broncos cornerback Kayvon Webster (36) tackles Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) during third quarter action of the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Nov. 17, 2013 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus/2013 Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos tight end Julius Thomas (80) scores a touchdown on a 9 yard reception during first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on November 17, 2013.
65 / 76

Denver Broncos tight end Julius Thomas (80) scores a touchdown on a 9 yard reception during first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on November 17, 2013.

Ben Hays/2013 Ben Hays
Denver Broncos linebacker Wesley Woodyard (52) celebrates an interception during first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on December 1, 2013.
66 / 76

Denver Broncos linebacker Wesley Woodyard (52) celebrates an interception during first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on December 1, 2013.

Ben Hays/2013 Ben Hays
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) drops back to pass during second quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, September 14, 2014.
67 / 76

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) drops back to pass during second quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, September 14, 2014.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos tight end Julius Thomas (80) hangs on to a 4 yard touchdown reception during first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, September 14, 2014.
68 / 76

Denver Broncos tight end Julius Thomas (80) hangs on to a 4 yard touchdown reception during first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, September 14, 2014.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) catches a 12 yard pass for a touchdown at 1:15 remaining in the second quarter as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Owens (20) defends on the play in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver,Colo. September 14, 2014
69 / 76

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) catches a 12 yard pass for a touchdown at 1:15 remaining in the second quarter as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Owens (20) defends on the play in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver,Colo. September 14, 2014

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) and linebacker Nate Irving (56) team up to make the stop during fourth quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, September 14, 2014.
70 / 76

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) and linebacker Nate Irving (56) team up to make the stop during fourth quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, September 14, 2014.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos safety T.J. Ward (43) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) for a 13 yard loss during first quarter action in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, November 30, 2014.
71 / 76

Denver Broncos safety T.J. Ward (43) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) for a 13 yard loss during first quarter action in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, November 30, 2014.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) celebrates a touchdown on
72 / 76

Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) celebrates a touchdown on a 15 yard reception during first quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, November 30, 2014.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Emmanuel Sanders makes a catch during action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO September 17, 2015. (Photo: © Earl Richardson)
73 / 76

Emmanuel Sanders makes a catch during action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO September 17, 2015. (Photo: © Earl Richardson)

Earl Richardson/© Earl Richardson
Demaryius Thomas makes a tough catch in action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO September 17, 2015. (Photo: © Earl Richardson)
74 / 76

Demaryius Thomas makes a tough catch in action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO September 17, 2015. (Photo: © Earl Richardson)

Earl Richardson/© Earl Richardson
Bradley Roby returns a fumble for the game-winning touchdown during action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO September 17, 2015. (Photo: © Earl Richardson)
75 / 76

Bradley Roby returns a fumble for the game-winning touchdown during action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO September 17, 2015. (Photo: © Earl Richardson)

Earl Richardson/© Earl Richardson
Chris Harris Jr. returns an interception during action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO September 17, 2015. (Photo: © Earl Richardson)
76 / 76

Chris Harris Jr. returns an interception during action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO September 17, 2015. (Photo: © Earl Richardson)

Earl Richardson/© Earl Richardson
The Broncos' regular-season opener isn't for another few months, but over the next few weeks, DenverBroncos.com will take an early look at each game on the Broncos' 2020 schedule. We don't know how injuries could impact each contest, but we'll present the pressing storylines, matchups, questions and more.

It's never too early to start talking football.

We continue with Denver's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Storyline to monitor:

If all goes to plan in Denver, this won't be the last prime-time matchup between Drew Lock and Patrick Mahomes. Lock, who is entering his first full season as a starter, could be poised for a breakout campaign after John Elway and Co. loaded the offense with new talent. In this matchup on "Sunday Night Football," he'll have his best chance of the season to show off how far he's come as a Year 2 player.

Lock would surely take a sophomore campaign that matches that of Mahomes, who threw for 50 touchdowns and won the league MVP award in his first full season as a starter. To accomplish that, Lock will need to have a better showing in this prime-time game in his hometown of Kansas City.

Depending on the outcome of the Week 7 game between these two teams, this will either be a chance for the Broncos to sweep the season series for the first time since 2014 or for Denver to snap a 10-game losing streak to Kansas City. We're certainly hoping for the former.

Player to watch:

TE Travis Kelce

In the Broncos' last trip to Arrowhead, five-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce turned in his best game of the season. In several inches of snow, Kelce caught a season-high 11 passes for 142 yards as he consistently found separation against Denver's secondary. He's enjoyed plenty of success against the Broncos during his career, as he's averaged 6.5 catches for 86.2 yards in 11 games vs. Denver. On four occasions, Kelce has posted more than 100 yards in a contest against the Broncos. Slowing the Chiefs is no easy task, as defenses must corral Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and now rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. But slowing those players doesn't matter much if Kelce picks up first downs at will. Denver must have a plan to combat Kelce in this "Sunday Night Football" matchup.

I'm also interested to see what happens if Tyrann Mathieu is lined up against Courtland Sutton again. Last season, Mathieu made a stellar defensive play to knock the ball away from Sutton in the end zone to prevent a touchdown, and Sutton said earlier this offseason that he's still steaming about the missed score. Will Sutton make up for it during this matchup in Kansas City?

The question mark:

Can the Broncos make a statement?

Denver is slated to appear on the back end of a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader in Week 1 and again on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 4. Both games are a chance for the Broncos to play on national TV, but this "Sunday Night Football" showdown against the Chiefs will dwarf both audiences. The main objective of this game — like any other — is to earn a win. But there's no question that on the NFL's biggest stage, the Broncos would be well-served by turning in an impressive performance. Winning in Arrowhead Stadium in December — something just three Broncos quarterbacks have been able to do since the 1990s — would send a message to the AFC West and to the league that this young team is ready to compete for more than just a playoff berth. The pressure of "Sunday Night Football" will be new for players like Drew Lock, Courtland Sutton and Bradley Chubb. Can they live up to the hype?

The last meeting:

In Lock's first game against his hometown Chiefs, he and the offense posted just 251 yards of offense and mustered a single field goal in a 20-3 loss to Kansas City. As the Broncos' offense struggled in the snow, Mahomes and the Chiefs scored on their first three possessions to take a 12-0 lead by the middle of the second quarter. Justin Simmons intercepted Mahomes late in the game, but not much else went right. Mahomes threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, while Lock posted 208 yards and an interception. Phillip Lindsay led the Broncos' rushing attack with seven carries for 32 yards. Denver crossed midfield just once in the first half, and by the time they posted more substantial drives in the fourth quarter, it was too late for a comeback.

