2020 vision: Looking ahead to Denver's Week 13 'Sunday Night Football' matchup vs. the Chiefs

The question mark:

Denver is slated to appear on the back end of a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader in Week 1 and again on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 4. Both games are a chance for the Broncos to play on national TV, but this "Sunday Night Football" showdown against the Chiefs will dwarf both audiences. The main objective of this game — like any other — is to earn a win. But there's no question that on the NFL's biggest stage, the Broncos would be well-served by turning in an impressive performance. Winning in Arrowhead Stadium in December — something just three Broncos quarterbacks have been able to do since the 1990s — would send a message to the AFC West and to the league that this young team is ready to compete for more than just a playoff berth. The pressure of "Sunday Night Football" will be new for players like Drew Lock, Courtland Sutton and Bradley Chubb. Can they live up to the hype?