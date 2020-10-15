Denver Broncos | News

Taste of the Broncos annual fundraiser event goes remote in support of Food Bank of the Rockies and local restaurants

Oct 15, 2020 at 10:22 AM
201015_taste

DENVER — The sixth annual Taste of the Broncos, an event that has raised nearly $315,000 for Denver Broncos Charities and Food Bank of the Rockies since 2015, has transitioned to a remote format for 2020.

The annual event provides attendees the opportunity to sample delicious offerings from local restaurants and enjoy live entertainment while mingling with Broncos players and cheerleaders. With the health and well-being of the community the top priority, Taste of the Broncos has transitioned to a remote format that will still celebrate food, football and philanthropy.

In the remote format, the Broncos will highlight 17 local restaurants, featuring a wide variety of cuisines and a diverse portfolio of chefs and owners. Each restaurant has been paired with a "Taste Tester" (Broncos player or cheerleader) with recommended offerings.

This year, Denver Broncos Charities will split a $40,000 donation equally to Food Bank of the Rockies and the Colorado Restaurant Foundation's Angel Relief Fund.

Since mid-March, Food Bank of the Rockies has seen an entirely new level of food insecurity in our communities. FBR is serving many people who have lost their jobs and are facing food insecurity for the first time, with more than 30 percent of the people being served reporting never needing food assistance before the impacts of COVID-19.

The Colorado Restaurant Foundation's Angel Relief Fund assists restaurant and hospitality industry employees experiencing extraordinary hardship. In the wake of COVID-19, the Colorado Restaurant Foundation provided "basic needs" grants to 3,400+ restaurant and food and beverage hospitality workers and the need continues.

For more information about this year's Taste of the Broncos event and participating restaurant roster, please visit www.DenverBroncos.com/Taste.

About Denver Broncos Charities

The Denver Broncos are committed to improving lives in our community by focusing on Youth Development, Quality of Life, Health & Wellness, Youth Football and Civic Engagement. Alongside key community partners in each focus area, we are able to make a difference through strategic programming, unique events and dedicated advocacy. For more information on the Denver Broncos' community partnerships and programs, please visit www.denverbroncos.com/community or follow @BroncosOffField on Twitter and Instagram.

