Denver Broncos | News

'You just want to be cautious not to judge too quickly': HC Sean Payton details Broncos' evaluation process as OTAs continue

Jun 01, 2023 at 06:27 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' longest-tenured players have seen their share of different faces during their NFL careers.

Safety Justin Simmons, who is entering his eighth season, will play for his fifth full-time head coach in 2023 as Sean Payton guides the Broncos into the season.

During his tenure, Simmons has had offensive-minded and defensive-minded head coaches. First-timers and veterans. New-school minds and old-school approaches.

Through it all, Simmons has not lost his optimism.

"I wouldn't say I hold back my enthusiasm," Simmons said Thursday. "I think, for me, there's been a few constants that have helped. You talk about having 'CP' [Defensive Backs Coach Christian Parker] back in the building, obviously having Kareem [Jackson] back. Most of the guys in the DB room have been pretty consistent, and there's a lot [that's] still normal there. Obviously with the coaches, there's obviously a lot of new, but I still get excited. I still get to play the game at the highest level that I've wanted to do since I was little. It sounds like a cliche response, but for me, I try not to take that for granted. That's sort of the mindset each and every year. Just really thankful, because I know a lot of guys can't do that."

Payton acknowledged that Simmons and some of his teammates have been through consistent change, but he also noted the ability of the team to adapt to new circumstances.

"I said it in the first team meeting that some [of them] might feel like orphans, but you've got to quickly adjust," Payton said. "Players are resilient. They're going to learn. It's something that's talked about a lot. Coordinators are going to change, and position coaches are going to change. These guys are picking it up. Certainly, we're mindful of some of the things that they've used before. If there's something that they know well, then we'll learn it as a staff and then adapt with it. Players will learn it. There are a few different ways to call certain things, but quickly, they've picked that up."

During the transition, Payton's ability to communicate the "why" at practice has helped players like Simmons transition to a new structure.

"If I had to sum it up in one word, I'd say educational," Simmons said of Payton's practices. "He's really good at explaining how he wants things done and why it's being done. I think it gives a great purpose to everyone before and after each set period."

As the Broncos approach their final week of OTAs, Payton and the coaching staff will continue to evaluate their team. But in these early stages, they're also careful to not pass judgment too quickly on a player or his potential role with the team.

"You're always guarded," said Payton of how quickly he determines the vision for a player. "I'll give you an example. We drafted in the seventh round a player — Marques Colston — in that … '06 [NFL] Draft. He was a compensatory [seventh-round pick], so towards the end of the draft. During this period of time, he was a little overweight. Not a lot, but as a receiver, he was having back spasms. Meanwhile, we had a sixth-round pick at receiver, too, who was the Biletnikoff [Award winner], and he was magnificent out here. Then training camp came and all of a sudden, we began to see a little different [of a] player in Marques. He began to pick things up and by the time we got to the start of the regular season, he was our starting 'X' [receiver].

"You just want to be cautious not to judge too quickly or evaluate too quickly. You're working on their improvement. That's kind of been my experience with not just the receivers, but with a lot of these positions. The pads sometimes can define a player. There will be a couple of guys here that we're watching and then when training camp begins, all of a sudden, the profile changes, because we're now in full pads. It's hard to be in these drills defensively [with] your assignment, your alignment and your technique. When the pads come on, you get a better feel for your team. That's important to I don't want to say hold judgment, but [having] patience and making sure. The No. 1 thing is, 'Does he know what to do?' The worst thing we can do as a coach is confuse a player and then he's playing at 70 percent speed because he's uncertain. That hinders the evaluation. Now, ultimately, they have to get it, and sometimes it's not for everyone, it's just too much. But they're picking it up. I'm pleased with that.

"It's gone well so far."

Related Content

news

'He's got traits that are exciting': Why TE Greg Dulcich could be 'Joker' for Broncos' offense

Throughout Head Coach Sean Payton's career, he's leaned on certain players to give his offense an edge. Those "Joker" players, as Payton calls them, can provide a matchup advantage for the offense.

news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning joins ESPN to discuss Broncos, Nuggets' NBA Finals run

Manning sat near Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton and visited with quarterback Russell Wilson, and he chatted briefly with Smith about the Broncos.

news

'It's exciting for the city': Broncos excited for Nuggets, look to draw motivation from their NBA Finals appearance

Despite being south Florida natives, Surtain and safety Justin Simmons are both pulling for the Nuggets to earn their first championship.

news

Broncos sign TE Tommy Hudson

Hudson has appeared in five career NFL games.

news

Mile High Morning: Jimmy Butler remembers late friend Demaryius Thomas ahead of NBA Finals

Butler and Thomas first connected in 2014 after the then-Bulls star read about the struggles Thomas went through during his childhood.

news

Broncos sign K Elliott Fry

The Broncos have added a kicker to their roster.

news

Mile High Morning: USA Today selects ILB Drew Sanders among potential value picks

The national media outlet selected 13 potential gems from Day 2 or Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

'I definitely think I can improve': Following career highs in 2022, new Broncos DE Zach Allen sees room to be even better

"That's a big reason why I came here," Allen said. "I think there's a lot of good pieces here to help me get there and help us win some football games."

news

Mile High Morning: Brandon Marshall believes Jerry Jeudy has 'everything it takes' to be a top-5 wide receiver

"I just know in football, you go through things," Jeudy said. "I just don't let it hold me down, because I know there's better days ahead."

news

Mile High Morning: Motivated by near misses at championship, Mike McGlinchey believes in Broncos' potential

"That's the only thing that matters," McGlinchey said Thursday. "We only play this game to win, to win a Super Bowl and to have that moment in our life that we can always look back [on]. No one can take that away from you."

news

'I want to be the best version of me': QB Russell Wilson holds himself to high standard as Broncos OTAs begin

"You always want to be in the best shape of your life," Wilson said. "I'm ready for that. I feel better than ever."

Advertising