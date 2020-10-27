'You have to have guys that show fire': Bradley Chubb, Noah Fant motivated to channel frustration into results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Chiefs extended their lead to 37-9 with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb expressed his displeasure.

According to a report on the CBS broadcast, Chubb was heated as he headed to the sideline and yelled in the direction of his teammates.

"I think that's a good thing," CBS commentator Jay Feely said on the broadcast. "You have to have guys that show fire, that are ticked off, that aren't going to accept mediocrity and not playing well. That's what leadership is about."

Chubb confirmed Tuesday that the momentary frustration was a display of passion and showed how much he cared for this team. And as a third-year player who is already a leader of the team, Chubb believes it's his responsibility — and his teammates' responsibility — to hold each other accountable.

"Losing to your supposed rivals by 20 or 30 points is not what you want to do," Chubb said. "That's not football, that's not fun. [We're] not going out there and having fun when stuff like that happens. I'm trying to be one of the guys that changes this losing we've been doing these past couple years. I'm trying to be the catalyst, and I've got guys around me that are trying to do the same thing as well. It's not going to happen overnight. It's not going to happen by guys letting things slide and letting things go unsaid. I feel like with me stepping into that role I've got to be the one that steps up and says stuff like that and gets animated and shows people how much this really means to me — how much I really care. We worked a whole lot to get here and I'm trying to make the most of it and the best of this opportunity. I don't want any doubts when I get done playing football. I don't want any, 'Oh, he was good, but he did this,' I don't want that for myself, and I don't want that for any of my teammates."

Chubb said without Von Miller on the field, he's made a point to fill the leadership void. With 4.5 sacks in his last three games, he's also stepped up from a productivity standpoint.

The Broncos will need more from their offense and special teams, though, if they are to move past a 43-16 loss to Kansas City in time to earn a win against the Chargers.

Chubb said he believes that despite the team's relative youth, they can learn from Sunday's experience and rebound in the win column.