WR Jerry Jeudy named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the first time in his career, Jerry Jeudy has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

The third-year wide receiver posted a career-high 154 receiving yards in the Broncos' season-ending 31-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeudy averaged 30.8 yards per reception on his five catches, and he also posted three carries for 39 yards. The former 15th-overall pick was on the receiving end of a pair of 50-plus yard passes, including one that set up a tying score at the end of the first half for Denver.

Jeudy's 154 receiving yards and 193 total yards from scrimmage each led the league in Week 18, and the closest players were 34 and 58 yards behind his totals, respectively.

The Alabama product is the first Bronco to win AFC Offensive Player of the Week in more than four years, as running back Phillip Lindsay (Week 13, 2018) was the last player to earn the honor. Jeudy is first Broncoswide receiver to earn the distinction since Emmanuel Sanders, who captured the award in Week 7 of the 2018 season.

Jeudy is also the youngest wide receiver in franchise history to win AFC Offensive Player of the Week and the third youngest at any offensive position to win in Broncos history, behind just Clinton Portis (2003, Week 14) and Gary Kubiak (1984, Week 9).

Despite missing the better part of four games this season, Jeudy nearly reached his first 1,000-yard season of his career with his late surge against the Chargers. Jeudy also posted a 100-yard game in Week 16 and had 33 total catches over the final five weeks of the season.

Jeudy finished the season as the Broncos' leading receiver with 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns.